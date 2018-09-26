Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Spalletti confident new-look Inter starting to gel

Football Spalletti confident new-look Inter starting to gel

Coach Luciano Spalletti believes Inter Milan are finally beginning to gel as a team after a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Tuesday night gave them their first back-to-back wins this season in Serie A, lifting them up towards the top of the table.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"My boys were more than good," says coach Luciano Spalletti after Inter Milan's first back-to-back league wins this season. play

"My boys were more than good," says coach Luciano Spalletti after Inter Milan's first back-to-back league wins this season.

(AFP)

Coach Luciano Spalletti believes Inter Milan are finally beginning to gel as a team after a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Tuesday night gave them their first back-to-back wins this season in Serie A, lifting them up towards the top of the table.

Captain Mauro Icardi got his first Serie A goal of the campaign when he converted a controversial penalty just before the break after a Vitor Hugo handball to set the three-time European Cup winners on their way at San Siro.

Milan Skriniar deflected a Federico Chiesa shot into his own net to level the scores before Danilo D'Ambrosio sealed the three points for Inter.

"The team has improved in many aspects, especially in terms of mentality, conviction and character," said Spalletti, whose side won 1-0 at Sampdoria at the weekend, following a rousing Champions League victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

"Everything has improved a bit, also thanks to the physical condition."

Inter are fifth in the table with 10 points after six games, although they remain five points behind leaders Juventus, who host Bologna on Wednesday before this weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Napoli.

Inter, fourth last season, made a host of summer signings including Radja Nainggolan, Matteo Politano, Sime Vrsaljko and Keita Balde, as they chase their first Serie A title since 2010, when they won the treble under Jose Mourinho.

"The team is ready, now let's go all the way. These are the men that I wanted and I go forward with a sense of calm," said Spalletti.

"We deservedly won and I'd say that my boys were more than good.

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi scored his first Serie A goal of the season. play

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi scored his first Serie A goal of the season.

(AFP)

"We know what our path must be this year. We want to play a big role this season."

Next up is Saturday's league game against Cagliari, before a Champions League trip to PSV Eindhoven, after Icardi sparked a 2-1 win over Spurs on the club's return to Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2011-12.

"Social media and those in the press talk too much. I didn't score for four Serie A games and they start stirring up trouble, but I have 120 Serie A goals behind me, so I'm not worried," said Argentine Icardi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Football

Victor Moses Chelsea manager says Nigerian is behind Hudson-Odoi to start
Leonardo Jardim (L) trudges off the pitch at the end of Monaco's defeat against Angers on Tuesday
Football Monaco coach Jardim laments poor start to season after latest setback
Is the relationship between Paul Pogba (left) and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho broken beyond repair?
Football Pogba v Mourinho: Is this the end of the road at Manchester United?
Germany head coach Joachim Loew (L) talks to midfielder Mesut Ozil during a training session last March. Ozil quit international duty in July, citing racism and disrespect within the German FA (DFB) and has reportedly broken contact with Loew.
Football Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
X
Advertisement