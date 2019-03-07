Sir Alex Ferguson, Eric Cantona joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United players in the dressing room to celebrate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 played on Wednesday, March 6.

Ferguson is regarded as the greatest manager in the history of Manchester United as he won several trophies during his 26 years in charge.

Cantona and new Manchester United manager Solskjaer played under Ferguson for several years.

They both were part of the team that created history in the 1999 Champions League final at the Camp Nou with Solskjaer scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against Bayern Munich.

All three Manchester United legends were reunited as Manchester United to celebrate the win in France.

Cantona who is from France was in attendance at the encounter and took to social media to celebrate the encounter when he uploaded a short video clip which was put up on the Twitter handle of Manchester United.

In the video he said, “I love it. I am so happy. I am so happy.”

Solskjaer was much more confirmed the presence of Ferguson while hailing the performance of the players despite a deficit from the first leg.

He also confirmed that he is yet to be offered the Manchester United job on a permanent basis.

He said, “Fantastic. The belief in the boys was what we hoped for. The start was great and we set out to get the first goal, didn't expect it after two minutes, but that made it more open for us.

“This club, this is what we do. That's Man United.

“There's always some mental doubt, because they've (PSG) had those experiences. I've tried to calm everyone down and sit them down.

“Great atmosphere of course, it's great to see the boss (Sir Alex) in there.

“No, no, no. Not until the summer so let's see what happens."

Manchester United have been rejuvenated since the departure of Jose Mourinho and face a stern test in their bid to qualify for next seasons Champions League when they face rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League encounter.