Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo and Victor Osimhen were on the scoresheet for their respective sides in the Serie A on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Nwankwo scored a brace to propel his side Crotone to a rare win in Serie A. The striker scored in both halves as Serie A’s bottom side Crotone beat Torino 4-2.

The first which put Crotone in the lead was a penalty in the 27th minute after a Torino defender handled the ball in the box.

Torino equalised in the 45th minute, and it was the Nigerian striker again that put Crotone in the lead with a goal in the 54th minute.

It came from a goal-mouth scramble after the goalkeeper had spilt the ball to his path. The Nigeria international now has 10 goals in 26 league games this season.

Osimhen returns

Osimhen made a goalscoring return to help Napoli to a 3-1 home win over Bologna.

The 21-year-old has not played since he suffered a nasty head knock during a game in late February.

He returned with a substitute appearance in Sunday’s game. Just 12 minutes after he was brought in, he scored a decisive second for Napoli.

He controlled the just after the centre circle and raced into the Bologna penalty area before finishing past the goalkeeper.

That was also his second goal against Bologna, having scored in Napoli’s 1-0 win in the first leg in November 2020.

The young striker now has three Serie A this season.