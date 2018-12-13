Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sikiru Olatunbosun moves from MFM FC to Plateau United

MFM FC forward Olatubosun confirms switch to Plateau United

Sikiru Olatubosun has moved to Plateau United after three seasons with MFM FC of Lagos in the NPFL.

  • Published:
Sikiru Olatubosun play

Sikiru Olatubosun

(Sikiru Olatubosun)

Sikiru Olatunbosun has confirmed a switch from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side MFM FC of Lagos to Plateau United.

Olatubosun  has been a constant fixture with MFM since they gained promotion into the first division in 2015.

A fan favourite Sikiru once scored a goal at the Agege Soccer Temple Stadium which was awarded the CNN Goal of the Week.

MFM FC play

MFM FC

(MFM FC Facebook)

 

The goal brought him international recognition and was once linked with a move abroad after he left for trails.

He returned to MFM as they finished second in the 2017/18 season to Plateau United, which is the club's highest in the professional league.

Sikiru's strike against Rangers won the 2017 Goal of the Year at the NFF Awards held this year.

Sikiru Olatubosun play

Sikiru Olatubosun

(Sikiru Olatubosun)

 

He was linked with a move to several French Ligue 2 sides and was expected to complete a move but did not go through.

Sikiru took to his official Twitter account to confirm he has switched sides after the move to Europe did not go through.

play

 

In the confirmation, Sikiru posted a series of pictures accompanied with a message which said, "New challenge, New environment, New friends."

The NPFL resumption date is yet to be determined but Sikiru is expected to start the season with Plateau United while his former strike partner Stephen Odey is at Switzerland giants FC Zurich.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 14-year-old Shola Shoretire makes history for Manchester United as the...bullet
2 Super Sand Eagles beat Egypt 7-6 to reach final of 2018 Beach Soccer...bullet
3 Nigeria beat Ghana 4-2 to progress to semifinal of WAFU U20 Cupbullet

Related Articles

2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in final
Stephen Odey says he is ready for the Super Eagles
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United youngster chose Nigeria to play with Iwobi, Mikel
NFF Awards Here are the winners of Nigeria's football body awards
2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier NFF boss to reward Golden Eaglets with Qatar trip if they beat Ghana in final
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United midfielder joins CD Feirense
Tosin Kehinde Made in Manchester United, will Tosin become the next Nigerian Superstar
Nura Mohammed 15-year-old Super Eagles forward makes NPFL debut
NPFL Preview All you need to know ahead of new 2018 season
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United youngster chooses Nigeria over England

Football

Infantino said that a majority of countries support expanding the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams
Football 'Majority' back 48-team Qatar World Cup, says Infantino
Former France midfielder Alain Giresse, here at the Ballon d'Or awards in November 2018, has been named Tunisia's new coach.
Football Former France star Giresse named Tunisia coach
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United
Football Pochettino comfortable with speculation over future
Former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has been appointed CEO Sport of the Turin club's long-time rivals Inter Milan.
Football Inter welcome rejected Juventus CEO Marotta
X
Advertisement