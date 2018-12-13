news

Sikiru Olatunbosun has confirmed a switch from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side MFM FC of Lagos to Plateau United.

Olatubosun has been a constant fixture with MFM since they gained promotion into the first division in 2015.

A fan favourite Sikiru once scored a goal at the Agege Soccer Temple Stadium which was awarded the CNN Goal of the Week.

The goal brought him international recognition and was once linked with a move abroad after he left for trails.

He returned to MFM as they finished second in the 2017/18 season to Plateau United, which is the club's highest in the professional league.

Sikiru's strike against Rangers won the 2017 Goal of the Year at the NFF Awards held this year.

He was linked with a move to several French Ligue 2 sides and was expected to complete a move but did not go through.

Sikiru took to his official Twitter account to confirm he has switched sides after the move to Europe did not go through.

In the confirmation, Sikiru posted a series of pictures accompanied with a message which said, "New challenge, New environment, New friends."