Shooting stars of Ibadan thrashed Bendel insurance three goals to nil at the ongoing NPFL and Dozy Mmobusi Foundation Super Cup.
Shooting Stars cook Bendel Insurance as Enyimba beat Rangers in NPFL pre-season opener
The money Pre-season tournament sees four traditional Nigeria Professional Football League clubs battle for 100 million naira
Recommended articles
The maiden edition of the pre-season tournament kickstarted at the Remo stars stadium, Ikenne, Ogun state with arch-rivals Shooting Stars thrashing Bendel Insurance in the opener.
Gbenga Ogunbote boys defeated Nigeria National league champions, Bendel Insurance three goals to nil.
Anthony Okachi slotted in Joshua Akpan's pass in the 25th minute to put Oluyole Warriors in front before Malomo Taofeek doubled the lead 87th minute.
Two minutes to the end of the game, Samuel Ayanrinde sealed the victory for the Ibadan-based side.
In his reaction, shooting stars Head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote said his team is still in working progress.
He said, “I’m pleased because we won but disappointed because we could have done some other things right which we would work on in training”
In the second game of the day, Enyimba recorded a victory against the Rangers, Elijah Akanni’s goal is what the people’s elephant needed to record her first win in the preseason.
On day two, Rangers will play against Shooting Stars while Bendel Insurance battle Enyimba.
More from category
-
'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland
-
Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe
-
Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze sends a warning to Real Madrid ahead of January clash