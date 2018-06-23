news

Granit Xhaka's stunner and Xherdan Shaqiri's late winner were the trending topics on Twitter following Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group E encounter on Tuesday, June 22.

After a 1-1 draw against Brazil in their opener Switzerland aimed for three points against Serbia who beat goalless Costa Rica in their own first match.

Aleksandar Mitrovic with the opener against Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scores for Serbia with a header on the fifth minute.

Granit Xhaka stunner against Serbia hailed on Twitter

Granit Xhaka brought Switzerland back into the game when he scored a stunning equaliser in the 54th minute.

Twitter reacted to the Arsenal man's stunner against Serbia

"A screamer followed by the double eagle celebration against Serbia at the World Cup. Yep, that's easily the biggest goal of Xhaka's career."

"Granit Xhaka's goal was a scorcher, what a hit. "

"Xhaka doesn't always score, but when he does, it's a goal worth waiting for."

"WOW! That goal has transformed Xhaka from a bang average midfielder, to a bang average midfielder who has scored a good goal vs. Serbia. Unreal stuff."

Xherdan Shaqiri's late winner hailed on Twitter

Shaqiri's late winner was among the trending hashtags to Twitter, he Stoke City forward was able to guide the ball into the net to give Switzerland the win.

His celebration brought about several reactions on Twitter which suggested that it had a political undertone.

Here are reactions to his winning goal, "Shaqiri celebrating with the symbol of a country he's not playing for.

It's always advisable to leave politics out of sport, even more so if it doesn't involve the colors you are wearing."

"Shaqiri just scored an INSANE goal in the last couple minutes. They did this the last World Cup too. I love it. So focused up till the last second. "

"This may not be #Shaqiri best game of his career, but definitely the most important one. Well played! Good football in general!"

Switzerland take on Costa Rica their next fixture while Serbia will take on Brazil on Friday, June 22