A review of how Super Eagles players played in the 3-0 win over Seychelles in a 2019 AFCON qualifier.
Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo got the goals to give Nigeria the win in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
But how did the Super Eagles players fared in the game?
Didn’t have much to do until in the second half when Seychelles began to ask questions of the Super Eagles defence. Still managed not to look very convincing the few times he was called into action.
5/10
A central defender playing at right-back, Awaziem was solid in defence and scored a goal to cap his performance
7/10
Wasn't put under much pressure but looked solid all through although he struggled a few times with the pace of Seychelles attackers.
6/10
Haven't played much since the 2018 World Cup and he looked rusty at times and struggled the few times Seychelles asked questions of the Super Eagles defence.
5/10
Just another average game from the left-back who offered nothing extra for the Super Eagles. Didn’t offer much threat offensively while not having much defending to do.
Not a massive game for Ndidi although he wasn’t required to provide such. Went about his job and got into some dangerous areas too.
6/10
Nothing much from the experienced midfielder. Not much cover defensively, going forward he offered close to nothing.
5/10
Played in the hole between midfield and striker but failed to create chances. Got into some areas and it was his free-kick that led to Super Eagles second goal of the game after hitting the post.
5/10
Kalu was a threat especially in the first half of what was his debut. Forced a penalty from the opponent from which Super Eagles doubled their lead.
6/10
Super Eagles best player at the moment, Musa scored Nigeria’s first goal of the game after looking like the likely scorer from kick-off.
8/10
Struggled for space in the game but managed to get into some good areas. He, however, missed a slew of easy chances to score.
6/10
Substitutions
Came on for Iheanacho in the second half but didn’t make any impact whatsoever.
2/10
Played at right-back for almost 10 minutes and defended well too.
3/10
Made a very short cameo but still created a chance from which he almost scored.
2/10