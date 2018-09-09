news

The Super Eagles did just enough to get all the three points with a 3-0 win away at Seychelles on Saturday, September 8.

Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo got the goals to give Nigeria the win in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

But how did the Super Eagles players fared in the game?

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Didn’t have much to do until in the second half when Seychelles began to ask questions of the Super Eagles defence. Still managed not to look very convincing the few times he was called into action.

5/10

Chidozie Awaziem (Right-back)

A central defender playing at right-back, Awaziem was solid in defence and scored a goal to cap his performance

7/10

Leon Balogun (Central defence)

Wasn't put under much pressure but looked solid all through although he struggled a few times with the pace of Seychelles attackers.

6/10

Kenneth Omeruo (Central defence)

Haven't played much since the 2018 World Cup and he looked rusty at times and struggled the few times Seychelles asked questions of the Super Eagles defence.

5/10

Bryan Idowu (left-back)

Just another average game from the left-back who offered nothing extra for the Super Eagles. Didn’t offer much threat offensively while not having much defending to do.

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfielder)

Not a massive game for Ndidi although he wasn’t required to provide such. Went about his job and got into some dangerous areas too.

6/10

Ogenyi Onazi (Midfield)

Nothing much from the experienced midfielder. Not much cover defensively, going forward he offered close to nothing.

5/10

Kelechi Iheanacho (forward)

Played in the hole between midfield and striker but failed to create chances. Got into some areas and it was his free-kick that led to Super Eagles second goal of the game after hitting the post.

5/10

Samuel Kalu (Forward)

Kalu was a threat especially in the first half of what was his debut. Forced a penalty from the opponent from which Super Eagles doubled their lead.

6/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Super Eagles best player at the moment , Musa scored Nigeria’s first goal of the game after looking like the likely scorer from kick-off.

8/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Struggled for space in the game but managed to get into some good areas. He, however, missed a slew of easy chances to score.

6/10

Substitutions

Oghenekaro Etebo (midfield)

Came on for Iheanacho in the second half but didn’t make any impact whatsoever.

2/10

Semi Ajayi (Right-back)

Played at right-back for almost 10 minutes and defended well too.

3/10

Henry Onyekuru (Forward)

Made a very short cameo but still created a chance from which he almost scored.

2/10