Sevilla advance in Copa del Rey but Villarreal crash out

On target: Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde scored a superb goal as Sevilla moved into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday after beating Real Zaragoza 2-0.

Kounde sent a dipping shot into the corner from the edge of the area in the 31st minute before Rafa Mir made the victory secure in the second half, the striker completing a counter-attack with a cool finish.

Zaragoza, who sit 16th in Spain's second tier, had pushed for an equaliser but were unable to find a way through. 

Alvaro Gimenez squandered the best chance late on when he diverted Miguel Puche’s shot over from close range.

Sevilla are second in La Liga and among the favourites to win the Copa del Rey this season. They reached the semi-finals last term but have not won the competition since 2010.

Villarreal failed to make it through after they suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Sporting Gijon, who are 12th in the second division.

Bohdan Milovanov scored an 88th-minute winner for Sporting after Uro Durdevic had cancelled out Raul Albiol's opener for Villarreal.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are safely through. Madrid defeated Alcoyano and Barca overcame Linares Deportivo on Wednesday.

