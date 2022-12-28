ADVERTISEMENT

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen and Anguissa nominated for Napoli end-of-the-year accolades

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Cameroonian midfielder Frank Anguissa are among the most outstanding Napoli players for 2022.

Victor Osimhen and Frank Anguissa nominated for Napoli end of the year awards
Victor Osimhen and Frank Anguissa nominated for Napoli end of the year awards

As the year 2022 draws close to an end, Napoli have decided to appreciate their top performers for the year with awards.

The club posted nominations for best Napoli goals and assists in 2022, featuring five players in each category.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was nominated in both the best goals and best assists categories while Cameroonian midfielder Frank Anguissa was nominated for best assist.

Osimhen’s stunning goal in the 1-0 win against Roma on October 23 was nominated for Napoli’s goal of the season.

Victor Osimhen scored a stunning goal for Napoli against Roma
Victor Osimhen scored a stunning goal for Napoli against Roma AFP

With 10 minutes left at the Stadio Olimpico, Osimhen received a looping ball from the middle, and outmuscled Chris Smalling, before firing a ferocious effort from a tight angle past Rui Patricio to score the only goal of the fiercely-contested tie.

The goal was nominated alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s curler against Monza, Giovanni Simeone’s header versus AC Milan, Piotr Zielinski’s stabbed finish at Empoli, and Eljif Elmas’s beauty against Udinese.

Osimhen also received a nomination for assist of the year as he displayed incredible strength and awareness to set up Napoli’s winning goal in the 2-1 win over Atalanta on November 5.

Along with Osimhen, another African star, Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa was nominated for Napoli assist of the year.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has been a key player for Napoli this season
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has been a key player for Napoli this season (IMAGO) AFP

The Cameroon international was nominated for his assist on September 3 against Lazio when he made a great run on the wide right and cut it back for Kvaratskhelia to slam home the winning goal.

The other nominees for assist of the season apart from Osimhen and Anguissa include Mario Rui against Torino, Kvaratskhelia against Bologna and Elmas against Udinese.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports
