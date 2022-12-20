ADVERTISEMENT

SERIE A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen credits ex-Bayern Munich striker for his rise

The Napoli striker has credited one of his former teammates during his time in Germany for his career rise.

Victor Osimhen thanks former teammate Mario Gomez for his help during their time together
Victor Osimhen thanks former teammate Mario Gomez for his help during their time together
Victor Osimhen had a stint at Wolfsburg that preceded his career take-off. He joined the German club after being signed from Nigerian side, Ultimate Strikers Academy.

He was loaned to Belgian club Charleroi, where he signed permanently after an impressive run of 20 goals in 36 games. During his time at Wolfsburg, Osimhen played and trained alongside Mario Gomez, who scored over 300 goals over a 17-year career that spanned five clubs.

In an interview with Il Mattino, Osimhen spoke in glowing terms about Gomez and the impact he had on the Nigerian. The Napoli man said:

“I often think of Mario Gomez. At Wolfsburg, it was not easy, and not only because of the climate. It was my first experience away from home, practically in another world. Mario stopped with me at every training session. He gave me suggestions, to tell me what to do in order not to make mistakes.

Victor Osimhen is on fire for Napoli this season, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances
Victor Osimhen is on fire for Napoli this season, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances

“He trusted me. [He is] A great champion who dedicated himself to giving me suggestions, and I said to myself: if someone as important and good as he is, wastes time with someone like me, it means that he sees something in me that maybe I have not seen yet. It was that teaching that helped me make the key step in my career.”

Osimhen has scored 9 goals and contributed three assists in 11 Serie A outings for the Partenopei. He will be looking to continue his excellent form as Napoli maintain their lead at the top of the table

