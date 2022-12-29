SERIE A: Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah reportedly set for big move

The 24-year-old centre-back has been superb for Orlando Pirates since joining the club in August 2021 and is now said to be drawing the attention of top European clubs.

Renowned Nigerian journalist Andrew Randa also tweeted the report linking Ndah to Sassuolo on his official verified Twitter page.

Sassuolo bids for Olisa Ndah

South Africa-based publication isiZulu publication iSolezwe, who reported the story claimed to have received the information from a source who is close to Ndah.

AFP

“Pirates has already received an offer on the table from Sassuolo and they themselves have already reached back to them with their own valuation for Ndah.

“That is understandable as the player still has a contract at the club. There is now a big chance that the player will start the next year in Europe”. said the source to the publication.

Solezwe also claim to have reached out to Pirates official Floyd Mbele on the matter regarding Ndah, but he declined to comment saying he is still on leave.

Olisa Ndah and Sassuolo

Ndah is a Nigerian international having played twice for the Super Eagles and has also played 47 games for his club Orlando Pirates.

AFP

Sassuolo are currently in 15th position in the Italian topflight and are winless in their last four league fixtures which is why they need defensive reinforcements.

The Partonopei currently have five central defenders, Martin Erlic, Gian Marco Ferrari, Kaan Ayhan, Ruan Tressoldi and Fillipo Romagna.