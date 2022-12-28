ADVERTISEMENT

SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga could be set for a return to the Premier League.

Jeremie Boga could leave Atalanta on loan in January
Jeremie Boga could leave Atalanta on loan in January

Jeremie Boga could be set to leave Atalanta in January with at least two Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing him on loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Bournemouth and Leicester City are said to have inquired about the availability of Boga from Atalanta on a potential loan deal.

The 25-year-old has failed to hit the ground running at Atalanta since joining for €22 million in July and has found playing time scarce which led to him being available on loan.

Boga is no stranger to Premier League interest as he was strongly courted by Leicester City last summer but the deal never materialised.

Jeremie Boga could be set for a return to the Premier League
Jeremie Boga could be set for a return to the Premier League AFP

The Foxes are now reportedly back in for him as they look to bolster their attack and avoid a relegation scrap.

Bournemouth on the other hand are already in a relegation scrap and could really use Boga’s pace and trickery on the wing to create goals which is a department they have struggled in so far.

Boga attracting interest from Premier League clubs makes sense because he spent his formative years in English football.

Jeremie Boga came through the ranks at Chelsea
Jeremie Boga came through the ranks at Chelsea AFP

The Ivorian joined the Chelsea academy in 2008 as an 11-year-old and grew through the youth ranks and eventually making his first-team debut in 2017, as a starter in the Premier League against Burnley but was substituted off in the 18th minute after a red card to Gary Cahill.

Boga has spent time on loan at Stade Rennes, Granada and Birmingham after which he moved to Sassuolo on a permanent transfer in 2018 for €10 million.

Playing time has been hard to come by for Jeremie Boga this season
Playing time has been hard to come by for Jeremie Boga this season AFP

He impressed for Sassuolo with 18 goals and 10 assists in 102 games across three-and-a-half seasons, earning himself a big move to Atalanta in January 2022 on an initial loan deal that was made permanent last summer.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Jeremie Boga could leave Atalanta on loan in January

    SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs

  • Social Media Reactions as Man United defeat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

    'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

  • Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored to help Manchester United defeat Nottingham Forest 3-0

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford steals the show as Manchester United ease past Nottingham Forest

Recommended articles

SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs

SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs

'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford steals the show as Manchester United ease past Nottingham Forest

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford steals the show as Manchester United ease past Nottingham Forest

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'We need him back ASAP' - Reactions as Reece James injury blow worries Chelsea fans despite win vs Bournemouth

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'We need him back ASAP' - Reactions as Reece James injury blow worries Chelsea fans despite win vs Bournemouth

Ex-Manchester United player has contract with Ajax terminated

Ex-Manchester United player has contract with Ajax terminated

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea too good for Bournemouth in comfortable win

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea too good for Bournemouth in comfortable win

LIGUE 1: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

SUPER EAGLES: Eguavoen reveals why he was at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park

SUPER EAGLES: Eguavoen reveals why he was at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

COMMENT: Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer

Nigeria's Flying Eagles

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles drawn into 'group of death' with hosts Egypt, and 2019 finalists