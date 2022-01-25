AFCON 2021: Senegal edge Cape Verde in match overshadowed by Mane head collision

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the match shortly after suffering a concussion from a head-on collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

Senegal will have to wait to know how serious the injury to Mane is while they prepare for a quarterfinal bout with Morocco or Malawi.

The match started rather slow with Senegal playing sluggish attacking football in the opening stages.

The encounter finally burst to life when Cape Verde's Patrick Andrade got sent off in the 21st minute after an innocuous-looking challenge.

This is the sixth red card in the Round-of-16 so far with every match recording at least one player sent off.

As the second half wore on, Senegal continued to be clueless in attack with no obvious plan to score their second goal of the tournament.

With the AFCON already in a sombre mood following the demise of fans during a Stadium stampede on Monday, another moment of concern ensued in the 53rd minute.

Mane and Vozinha were involved in a head-on collision as the Cape Verde goalkeeper rushed out of his penalty area to thwart the onrushing Liverpool forward.

Both players went down but the Senegal star player came off the worse of the pair as he landed awkwardly on his neck.

Vozinha was sent off for his rash and violent conduct, reducing the Blue Sharks to just nine players.

After extensive treatment, Mane was surprisingly allowed to continue the match and the 29-year-old produced the game's first moment of real quality in the 63rd minute.

From a half-cleared corner-kick, the Liverpool forward sent a belter into the roof of the net to break the deadlock for the Teranga Lions.

Mane was then taken off in the 70th minute, with the goalscorer unable to shake off the effects of the head collision.