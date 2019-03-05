Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi has retained his position in the English Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for matchday 35.

The 25-year-old was included in the English Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for the previous week.

Semi was included among the best players in the previous week after he scored against Reading.

The Nigeria International has been in good form in recent weeks which has earned him a call up by Gernot Rohr for the upcoming Super Eagles games against Seychelles in a final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier and an international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Semi was again the hero for Rotherham United as they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 as they continued their battle to avoid the relegation.

Semi who is a defender has been utilised in midfield by Millers boss Paul Warne which has led to him producing goals more regularly.

The Nigerian scored two goals including the winner as his Rotherham United won in front of their home supporters.

For his outstanding performance, Semi has been rewarded with a place in the Team of the Week for the second week.

A statement on the EFL website confirmed the inclusion of Semi in the Team of the Week, which said, “The big centre-back netted two goals as Rotherham picked up three massive points in their hunt for survival. Ajayi set the tone for a 3-2 victory over Blackburn by scoring after just two minutes.”

Semi was joined in defence by Scott Wharton of Bury, Luke Woolfenden of Swindon Town and Stoke City’s Tom Edwards.

Semi is expected to return to action when Rotherham United take on Sheffield United in their next league game scheduled for Saturday, March 9.