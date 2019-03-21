The Super Eagles defender has been in good form in the second tier of football in England.

Ajayi has scored six goals in his last five games for Rotherham United as they continue they battle to avoid relegation this season.

In a report by British media outlet The Star Ajayi stated explained that training alongside top players with the Super Eagles has translated into improvement in his game when he returns to play for Rotherham United.

Ajayi said, “Spending time at training day in day out with top, top class players is going to help anyone improve, it makes me raise my game.

“I have got different voices giving me different information that I can use and bring back to my game at Rotherham, it has been really positive.”

Ajayi's last goal for Rotherham against Norwich City means he is the teams top scorer over the last six games.

In the interview Ajayi explained his transition to a midfielder under manager Paul Warne.

Ajayi started his career as a defender during his youth developmental years but his continuous impressive performance in midfield has brought about goals and he is adjusting to it.

He said, "I feel very comfortable in midfield. I've played quite a few games there now and I'm understanding my role more and more every week.

“Richie (Barker) and the gaffer have been really good with me in terms of giving me information to fulfil the role.

“The last camp I went to I came on as a sub and played in midfield and then played 90 minutes at centre-half so the manager (Gernot Rohr) knows I can play in midfield.

“He has heard the gaffer here say a lot that I can play in midfield, they watch all of my games, so they will have seen I have been playing games in midfield and that is why I have been listed as a midfielder.

"He knows I can play multiple positions. "It's always a massive honour to be called up by my country, I have been asked to represent them again and I am looking forward to the two games ahead.”

Ajayi will have to compete with Stoke City's Oghenekaro Etebo and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi for a place in the Super Eagles midfield for the games against Seychelles and Egypt.