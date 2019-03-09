Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu has revealed that his national team captain Mikel John Obi gave him ‘valuable advice’ when his mother was kidnapped.

Kalu’s mother Mrs Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu was on Wednesday, February 27 abducted by some unidentified gunmen along Okpulu Umuobo area of Aba in Abia State, Nigeria.

The kidnappers who seized her from her car on that fateful day had reportedly demanded a ransom of N50m. She has since been released.

According to Nigerian journalist Colin Udoh, the ordeal was hard to take for the Bordeaux forward who sought the advice of Mikel Obi who himself has had to go through similar experience with his dad who has been kidnapped twice.

“I spoke to Samuel Kalu today. Says he is trying to heal from the trauma of his mum’s kidnapping. Had not trained in 5 days. Credits @mikel_john_obi for giving him valuable advice, thanks Rohr for being by his side all through and says he will be ready for @NGSuperEagles games,” Udoh tweeted.

According to Udoh’s tweet, the 21-year-old could not train for five days during that ordeal and was left out of Bordeaux’s 1-2 loss at home to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game on Tuesday, March 5.

The Nigeria international also praised Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr for supporting him during the ordeal and says he will be ready for the upcoming games for the national team.

Kalu has been included in the 23-man Super Eagles squad for upcoming games against Seychelles and Egypt later this month.