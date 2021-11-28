RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

LaLiga: Samuel Chukwueze's first goal not enough as Barcelona sink Villarreal with late goals

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to score an excellent goal

Chukwueze
Chukwueze

Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze proved that Barcelona are one of his favourite LaLiga opponents after scoring against them again in Villarreal's 1-3 defeat.

Recommended articles

Chukwueze came off the bench to cancel out Frankie de Jong's first half opener with an excellent strike that looked to have earned the brilliant but wasteful Villarreal at least a point with 14 minutes left to play.

Samuel Chukwueze have now scored in back-to-back games against Barcelona.
Samuel Chukwueze have now scored in back-to-back games against Barcelona. Pulse Nigeria

The goal was Chukwueze's first of the season and in the LaLiga since he netted against the Catalans at the same stadium in a 1-2 defeat back in April 25, 2021.

Barca becomes his favourite opponents, alongside Levante in LaLiga, with the strike his third against the Spain giants.

However, as was the case the last time Barcelona visited, two late goals from Memphis Depay, who rounded the goalkeeper, and a stoppage time penalty from Phillippe Coutinho ensured the Blaugrana left the Estadio de la Ceramica with all three points once again.

Barcelona players celebrate at Estadio de la Ceramica
Barcelona players celebrate at Estadio de la Ceramica Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze, 22, with another consolation goal against Barcelona, who give new manager Xavi Hernandez back-to-back LaLiga wins following his appointment as Barcelona head coach.

He also created one chance and one key pass in the 25 minutes he spent on the pitch as a substitute.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LaLiga: Samuel Chukwueze's first goal not enough as Barcelona sink Villarreal with late goals

LaLiga: Samuel Chukwueze's first goal not enough as Barcelona sink Villarreal with late goals

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Lille complain about pitch after draw, Nice suffer surprise loss

Lille complain about pitch after draw, Nice suffer surprise loss

Deyverson grabs winner as Palmeiras retain Libertadores title

Deyverson grabs winner as Palmeiras retain Libertadores title

Barcelona leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first La Liga away win

Barcelona leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first La Liga away win

Inter on leaders' heels after Venezia win, Zapata sinks troubled Juve

Inter on leaders' heels after Venezia win, Zapata sinks troubled Juve

Sane fires record-breaking Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Sane fires record-breaking Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Zapata inflicts more pain on Juve after police raid over suspect player transfers

Zapata inflicts more pain on Juve after police raid over suspect player transfers

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?