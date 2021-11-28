LaLiga: Samuel Chukwueze's first goal not enough as Barcelona sink Villarreal with late goals

Chukwueze came off the bench to cancel out Frankie de Jong's first half opener with an excellent strike that looked to have earned the brilliant but wasteful Villarreal at least a point with 14 minutes left to play.

The goal was Chukwueze's first of the season and in the LaLiga since he netted against the Catalans at the same stadium in a 1-2 defeat back in April 25, 2021.

Barca becomes his favourite opponents, alongside Levante in LaLiga, with the strike his third against the Spain giants.

However, as was the case the last time Barcelona visited, two late goals from Memphis Depay, who rounded the goalkeeper, and a stoppage time penalty from Phillippe Coutinho ensured the Blaugrana left the Estadio de la Ceramica with all three points once again.

Chukwueze, 22, with another consolation goal against Barcelona, who give new manager Xavi Hernandez back-to-back LaLiga wins following his appointment as Barcelona head coach.