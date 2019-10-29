Villarreal left-back Alberto Moreno has revealed that Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze reminds him of his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Moreno who played seven years at Liverpool was teammates with Senegalese forward Mane.

Now at Villarreal, the 27-old left back has used his former teammate Mane to pay compliment to his current teammate Chukwueze.

“Chukwueze is very good. I followed him last year because I had him in the Comunio (football manager) and he gave me many points,” Moreno told AS.

Moreno played with Mane at Liverpool AFP

“That’s why I started following him again. He is a super incisive player, fast, you don’t know where he is going to go out, and he is very strong, precise in his play. He has everything.

“He reminds me a lot of Sadio Mane. I have seen them both in training and I can tell you that he reminds me a lot of him.”

Chukwueze broke out last season at Villarreal and scored nine goals in all competition in his debut season.

He hasn’t been explosive this season as expected but has managed two goals so far.