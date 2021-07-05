Pulse Exclusive: Samuel Chukwueze set for Villarreal exit with Lille already in talks to sign the Nigerian forward

Chukwueze has been with Villarreal since 2017, when the Spanish club signed him from Diamond Football Academy in Abia State.

Pulse learnt of Chukwueze’s possible departure from Villarreal from sources close to Diamond Football Academy, who will receive a percentage of any transfer fee he commands.

Representatives of the Diamond Football Academy product have already held talks with Villarreal and Lille concerning the transfer.

The transfer fee is still unknown but talks between Villarreal and Lille are in advanced stage according to a Pulse source.

After joining Villarreal from Diamond Football Academy in 2017, the forward spent a year with the youth team before making his debut for the senior team.

Chukwueze broke out in the 2018-2019 season with rave reviews, and he was linked with some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Since that breakout year, the forward has not developed as expected, and a decline in his value has followed.

In some moments, he has still caught the eyes and last season had a slew of fantastic performances for Villarreal in the Europa League and La Liga.