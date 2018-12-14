Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze scores first Europa League goal for Villarreal against Spartak Moscow

news

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze scored his first Europa League goal as Villarreal beat Spartak Moscow 2-0 on Thursday, December 13.

Villareal vs Spartak Moscow

Chukwueze has been a consistent performer for the Yellow Submarines this season and was given another starting role in their final Europa League game against Spartak Moscow.

Samuel Chukwueze stats

The Nigeria international opened th scoring for Villlareal in the 11th minute, to give them a narrow lead into the halftime break.

Upon resumption of the second half at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Villlareal doubled their lead when Karl Toko Ekambi converted a ball through to him by Pablo Fornals in the 48th minute.

Chukwueze did not last the entirety of the game as he was substituted for veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla by coach Luis Garcia in the 80th minte.

The Yellow Submarines held on for the precious win at home despite late pressure from the visiting side.

Villarreal vs Spartak Moscow

The goal scored by Chukwueze means he has now scored in all competitions this season for Villareal after his debut La Liga goal and also finding the back of the net in the Copa Del Rey.

The 2017/18 season has seen Chukwueze become one of the breakthrough youngsters in world football as he also made his senior debut on the international scene for the Super Eagles of Nigeria