Samuel Chukwueze nominated for the UEFA Europa Conference League award

Chukwueze's stunning strike for Villarreal against Lech Poznan was among the ten goals nominated for goal of the group stage.

The Super Eagles star's stunning left-footed volley levelled scores for Villarreal in their 4-3 win over the Polish side in September.

It was one of the two goals Chukwueze scored in the UECL group stage, with the second coming in a 5-0 win over Austria Vienna.

Chukwueze has been a key player for Villarreal in Europe this season, with three goals, including qualifiers and three assists to his name.

His performance helped Villarreal finish top of their group with 13 points from six games, four ahead of Lech Poznan. However, while he has been key for the Yellow Submarines in the UECL, Chukwueze's performance in La Liga has been largely underwhelming.

The 22-year-old has played 12 times in the Spanish top flight this season, but he is still waiting for his first goal, with only one assist to his name.

However, Chukwueze will hope to end his drought when Villarreal host Espanyol in their La Liga clash at the Estadio La Ceramica on Wednesday night.