Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly stepping up the chase for Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze who plays for Villarreal in Spain.

After getting Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Chelsea have set their eyes on Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho as they look to bolster their frontline ahead of next season.

The Blues, however, face huge competition for the signing of the £90million rated 21-year-old and have started looking at other options.

With the future of the likes of Willian and Pedro still uncertain, Chelsea have made a forward a priority in the next transfer window.

Although Samuel Chukwueze has not reached the level he was last season, there is no doubt about his talent

According to Goal, Villarreal star Chukwueze is Chelsea’s main option if they fail to get Sancho and have stepped up the chase to get him.

Chukwueze has caught the eye since he emerged at Villarreal in the 2018/2019 season.

This season, he has failed to reach the heights of his debut year although there is no doubt about his talent.

The 21-year-old was a target for Liverpool last summer but it is unclear if Jurgen Klopp will continue with his interest this summer.

The Nigeria international is under contract at Villarreal until 2023 and could be available for around £45million.