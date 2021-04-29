Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze battles Lionel Messi, others for La Liga Player of the Month award
Chukwueze scored three La Liga goals in April but can he beat Messi to the award?
After his initial struggles this season, Chukwueze has gone into gear and delivered a series of impressive performances for Villarreal in April.
In La Liga games in April, the 21-year-old scored three goals, including one against Barcelona.
For these performances, the forward has been nominated for the league’s Player of the Month.
He will battle Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, Atletico Madrid forward Ángel Correa, Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.
Chukwueze this season has record four goals and five assists in 38 appearances in all competition.
