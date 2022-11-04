Salima Mukansanga: Africa's 'star girl' referee shinning in a man's world

Mukansanga, Stephanie Frappart from France, and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita - all women - are among 36 referees, selected to oversee matches at the tournament which holds from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

The Qatar-hosted event will be the first time in 22 editions of the international senior men's football tournament, that women will grace the field in officiating roles.

While this will be the first of possibly, many more to come, in a fast-changing gender-equalized world, Mukansanga will not be experiencing this pioneer life for the first time.

In January 2022, the Rwandan official was the first woman to officiate in the 65-year history of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), leading an all-female officiating squad that included Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco), Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) for the game between Zimbabwe and Guinea in Cameroon.

In Rwanda, the young female players of soccer club AS Kigali and their coach Egidie Kayitesi watched the game on television.

"She is someone who gives great importance to each game, that's why you see Salima at this level," said Kayitesi, who was in charge of Mukansanga's team when she was a youth player.

Pursuing passion

"I have loved refereeing since childhood," Mukansanga said in a FIFA Press Statement obtained by Pulse Sports Nigeria. "I was inspired when I used to go to games in my hometown and I would look on the field watching the players but also the referees."

"Seeing them in action was a big inspiration for me. So being a referee is really something I wanted to do, and it has been a motivation and driver within me. I just love it."

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 33-year-old had an early start to the life she say she always loved, venturing into refereeing just after secondary school despite her then-desire to play football. She was 15 at the time.

So far, she lives a double life. One as a football match official, and the other as a nurse.

"I have been putting all my effort into refereeing these days," said Mukansanga who possesses a bachelor's degree in nursing and obstetrics, "Right now, it’s only professional refereeing, with daily training, matches, analysis of videos and watching the games.

"I’m just preparing for the World Cup tournament as a whole, not particular games. I don’t yet know which games I will be assigned, but for men or women, there is a selection process for the assignment of the games and the process is a bit the same for everyone.

"So, I have to prepare myself physically, mentally and theoretically to be ready."

Africa’s shining light

Like Merlin whose destiny, the great - and fictional - kingdom Camelot, rested on his shoulders, Mukansanga will bear nearly as similar weight on her shoulders, when she picks up her whistle in Qatar.

FIFA

"I’m not only a FIFA Referee. I’m also Rwandese. I’m also African. I’m representing my country and my confederation,” the official said.

"I’m also representing FIFA. So, I have that responsibility within me, but I know how to deliver that responsibility.

“In the beginning, I used to officiate in the local leagues for men and second-division women. It was not professional, just local in our FA. Soon after that, I developed my referee abilities and started refereeing in a national league second division, second division women and then up to the first division men.

"For me, I had a dream and with the help of FIFA, I am achieving this dream. It is a long process and a lot of hard work but when you have big dreams you can realise them.

"Here I am, and I deserve to be here. This is my time, and I have to seize this time to make it shine. I’m really glad to be going to the World Cup because I worked hard for this. And I want young girls to look at me and follow my footstep, because me too, I am now here because I followed the advice of people who have been there."

Recognising women, resilience, and hard work

After initially being rejected by the Rwandan FA on account of her age, having approached them about joining a referees’ course straight out of secondary school, she taught herself the basics of officiating. She also studied the Laws of the Game and was eventually given the opportunity of studying with other new referees.

Having been given her initial formation, she returned to her hometown and began to officiate matches for veterans, then amateur players, and then eventually worked her way up through the local footballing pyramid, starting with third-division men's games.

After reaching the domestic topflight, continental and, subsequently, international responsibilities followed, and Mukansanga is acutely aware of how her passion for refereeing and love of the sport has transformed her life in ways she hadn't expected.

"It was very exciting, and this is a privilege for me. I had never dreamed to go to the Men’s World Cup. The first time I was nominated to go to a World Cup, it was in France for the Women’s World Cup, so my next target was more at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in 2023 next year," Mukansanga revealed.

"Being appointed to the Men’s World Cup is something new, another opportunity we get. It means FIFA recognises that women are working hard, that we are providing quality refereeing and that we can deliver and reach higher, up to the top of the men’s game.

"The doors are open, there are many opportunities. This year at the Men’s World Cup is an opportunity for young girls will get to see female referees on the field for the first time.

Getty Images

"The Women’s World Cup next year, there will be another opportunity to see strong female role models.

"Girls really need to keep dreaming and work hard because the doors are open. Everyone can be there and now there is support out there.

"Wherever you are coming from, don’t feel shy. Don’t feel depressed. Don’t let anyone ever say that you will never get there. You will, because of what you want to be. Today, I am here, and I never thought I would. It means you too can have that."

Although Mukansanga is yet to be officially assigned games for the World Cup - like every other invited referee for the tournament, she will no doubt astonish her admirers in Qatar and beyond.