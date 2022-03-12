PREMIER LEAGUE

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's 2000th Premier League goal

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Mohamed Salah's 60th-minute penalty against Brighton was Liverpool's 2000th Premier League goal.

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the Premier League season in a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion
Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the Premier League season in a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's 2000th goal of the Premier League era in Saturday's victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

New man Luis Diaz continued his hot streak with a brave header past the onrushing Brighton goalkeeper.Diaz could not celebrate just yet, as he had to receive treatment because of the dangerous challenge.

Robert Sanchez did not get sent off despite his reckless challenge against Luis Diaz
Robert Sanchez did not get sent off despite his reckless challenge against Luis Diaz

Robert Sanchez was lucky not to pick up a red card following his illegal attempt to stop Diaz from reaching Joel Matip's beautiful pass.

The goal seemed to push Brighton into a very defensive mood with Graham Potter's men sitting deep and looking to hit their visitors on the counter.

The low block was working as brave defenders threw themselves in front of Liverpool's ambitious efforts from range.

Mane sees his effort deflected wide
Mane sees his effort deflected wide

The first half came to life towards the end when Mohamed Salah forced the goalkeeper to pull off a decent save when he headed a beautiful cross on target.

The electric Egyptian winger was at it again barely moments later. From the resulting set-piece, Salah ran into the box before letting off a low shot which once again the Brighton defenders diverted off-target.

Liverpool carried their first-half momentum into the second phase and nearly doubled their lead in the 57th minute. Once again, it was Salah causing the problems when his shot was deflected onto the crossbar before Sadio Mane blasted the rebound over the bar.

Sadio Mane wasted a good chance to double the lead when his effort flew over the bar
Sadio Mane wasted a good chance to double the lead when his effort flew over the bar

Brighton was ultimately punished by the numbers they had in their box. Guinean midfielder Naby Keita fired a speculative effort from outside the box, and it struck the hand of Mali international Yves Bissouma.

After a short VAR review, Mike dean correctly awarded the penalty.

Mohamed Salah stepped up and calmly fired the ball down the middle for his 20th goal of the season.

Salah sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to double the Reds' lead
Salah sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to double the Reds' lead

With that goal, Salah has now scored 20 or more goals in four of his five seasons since joining Liverpool.

The goal was also important as it was the club's 2000th Premier League goal, a number only ever reached by Manchester United.

Shortly after getting his goal, the Egyptian was replaced by Diogo Jota.

With this win, Liverpool closes the gap at the top of the table to just three points. Jurgen Klopp and his men will travel to Arsenal for their next fixture on March 16.

