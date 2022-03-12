Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's 2000th Premier League goal

New man Luis Diaz continued his hot streak with a brave header past the onrushing Brighton goalkeeper.Diaz could not celebrate just yet, as he had to receive treatment because of the dangerous challenge.

Robert Sanchez was lucky not to pick up a red card following his illegal attempt to stop Diaz from reaching Joel Matip's beautiful pass.

The goal seemed to push Brighton into a very defensive mood with Graham Potter's men sitting deep and looking to hit their visitors on the counter.

The low block was working as brave defenders threw themselves in front of Liverpool's ambitious efforts from range.

The first half came to life towards the end when Mohamed Salah forced the goalkeeper to pull off a decent save when he headed a beautiful cross on target.

The electric Egyptian winger was at it again barely moments later. From the resulting set-piece, Salah ran into the box before letting off a low shot which once again the Brighton defenders diverted off-target.

Liverpool carried their first-half momentum into the second phase and nearly doubled their lead in the 57th minute. Once again, it was Salah causing the problems when his shot was deflected onto the crossbar before Sadio Mane blasted the rebound over the bar.

Brighton was ultimately punished by the numbers they had in their box. Guinean midfielder Naby Keita fired a speculative effort from outside the box, and it struck the hand of Mali international Yves Bissouma.

After a short VAR review, Mike dean correctly awarded the penalty.

Mohamed Salah stepped up and calmly fired the ball down the middle for his 20th goal of the season.

With that goal, Salah has now scored 20 or more goals in four of his five seasons since joining Liverpool.

The goal was also important as it was the club's 2000th Premier League goal, a number only ever reached by Manchester United.

Shortly after getting his goal, the Egyptian was replaced by Diogo Jota.