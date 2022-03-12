PREMIER LEAGUE

'He couldn't walk properly'- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah faces injury scare

Niyi Iyanda
Mohamed Salah is an injury doubt for Liverpool after he was forced off with a slight knock in Saturday's win over Brighton.

Mohamed Salah is now in doubt for Liverpool's game against Arsenal
Mohamed Salah is now in doubt for Liverpool's game against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah was substituted against Brighton because of an injury scare. After scoring his 20th Premier League goal of the season, and Liverpool's 2000th of the Premier League era, Salah was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 60th minute.

Before leaving the pitch, Salah had looked uncomfortable and required medical attention before finally swapping places with Jota.

While speaking to the media after the match, Klopp confirmed that the substitution was prompted by an injury.

Salah being replaced by Diogo Jota in the 63rd minute
Salah being replaced by Diogo Jota in the 63rd minute Independent UK

Even though the winger has directly been involved in 40 per cent of Liverpool's goals this season, Klopp downplayed the injury, saying it was nothing too serious.

"He thinks it's not serious, but you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down then something is not 100 per cent right

“I think it was the situation before when he hit the ball and got blocked – he wanted to shoot and got blocked and I think the foot got slightly overstretched.

"He overstretched his foot, not concerned. He thinks it will be fine but he couldn't walk properly," Klopp told BT Sport.

With the lead looking secure, it made sense for Klopp to remove his talismanic forward as the Reds travel to the Emirates stadium in their next Premier League match against Arsenal.

Klopp hopes Salah is back in time for the game, so he can add to the seven goals he has already scored against Mikel Arteta's side.

