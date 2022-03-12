'He couldn't walk properly'- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah faces injury scare

Before leaving the pitch, Salah had looked uncomfortable and required medical attention before finally swapping places with Jota.

While speaking to the media after the match, Klopp confirmed that the substitution was prompted by an injury.

Independent UK

Even though the winger has directly been involved in 40 per cent of Liverpool's goals this season, Klopp downplayed the injury, saying it was nothing too serious.

"He thinks it's not serious, but you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down then something is not 100 per cent right

“I think it was the situation before when he hit the ball and got blocked – he wanted to shoot and got blocked and I think the foot got slightly overstretched.

"He overstretched his foot, not concerned. He thinks it will be fine but he couldn't walk properly," Klopp told BT Sport.

With the lead looking secure, it made sense for Klopp to remove his talismanic forward as the Reds travel to the Emirates stadium in their next Premier League match against Arsenal.