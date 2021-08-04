RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Saka given 'wall of support' after Euro penalty abuse

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

England midfielder Bukayo Saka

England midfielder Bukayo Saka Creator: Laurence Griffiths
England midfielder Bukayo Saka Creator: Laurence Griffiths

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been presented with thousands of letters of support after he was racially abused following his penalty miss in England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

Recommended articles

Saka endured vile taunts on social media after missing the decisive penalty in the shoot-out at Wembley.

His England team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were also abused following their spot-kick misses in the final.

The 19-year-old said he expected a harsh response from some fans after his miss ended England's hopes of a first major trophy since 1966.

But on returning to Arsenal's London Colney training ground this week, Saka was given a display wall covered in thousands of supportive letters, cards and gifts sent to the club.

In footage of the moment posted to Twitter, Saka said: "I'm speechless. How do I even say thank you for all of this?

"Can I just pick it all up and take it home?"

Saka picked up a teddy bear from the collection and said he would take it to his home.

Reading a message from one well-wisher, the young midfielder laughed and said they had invited him to play football in the park and "let him win".

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eriksen at Inter training ground, in 'excellent shape' after Euro collapse

Van Dijk taking cautious approach after injury nightmare

Saka given 'wall of support' after Euro penalty abuse

Man City set for £100m Grealish swoop: reports

Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu receive cash gifts for winning medals for Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics

Van Gaal returns for third stint as Netherlands coach

Sampdoria chief Ferrero offers Euro star Damsgaard to Roma

World Cup winner Hoewedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

How Onuachu has demonstrated why doubting him was misguided