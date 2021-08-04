Saka given 'wall of support' after Euro penalty abuse

Saka endured vile taunts on social media after missing the decisive penalty in the shoot-out at Wembley.

His England team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were also abused following their spot-kick misses in the final.

The 19-year-old said he expected a harsh response from some fans after his miss ended England's hopes of a first major trophy since 1966.

But on returning to Arsenal's London Colney training ground this week, Saka was given a display wall covered in thousands of supportive letters, cards and gifts sent to the club.

In footage of the moment posted to Twitter, Saka said: "I'm speechless. How do I even say thank you for all of this?

"Can I just pick it all up and take it home?"

Saka picked up a teddy bear from the collection and said he would take it to his home.