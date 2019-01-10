Super Eagles forward Sadiq Umar has sealed a loan move from Italian Serie A giants AS Roma to second division side Perugia Calcio.

The 21-year-old forward was loaned out to Scottish Premier League giants Glasgow Rangers in a deal meant to keep him for the entirety of the season.

However, Sadiq could not impress former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as he struggled for game time and consistency on the field.

Gerrard reportedly was fed up with Sadiq which eventually led to the termination of the loan deal six months early as Rangers recruited veteran England striker Jermain Defoe.

Perugia confirmed the acquisition of Roma in a statement on their official website.

The message said, "Perugia Calcio announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis until June 30, 2019, the right to the sports performances of the player Sadiq Umar from AS Roma, Welcome to the red and white Sadiq!."

Sadiq has been a fringe player with Roma ever since he joined the Italian giants with numerous loan spells across Europe.

He will hope to recreate the performance he put up on his previous loan deal to Eredivisie side NAC Breda which made him a target for several clubs in Europe.