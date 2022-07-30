Sadio Mane scores on debut as Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to begin the post-Lewandowski era

Bayern were playing their first official game since losing star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and many were unsure how the departure would affect the team.

It proved to be business as usual for the Bavarians as they dominated RB Leipzig for large stretches of the game and won the official curtain raiser.

Match report

RB Leipzig actually started the game on the front foot, applying pressure and posing problems for their opponents but it was Bayern who opened the scoring.

Imago

ALSO READ

Jamal Musiala was in the right place at the right time to rifle home a rebound from close range after 14 minutes of play.

That goal turned the game around and put Bayern in the driving seat and they soon doubled the lead when Sadio Mane tapped home from point-blank range to score on his official debut in the 31st minute.

Twitter

French defender Benjamin Pavard made it 3-0 to Bayern just before half-time with a neat finish having benefited from a mix-up in the RB Leipzig box.

Bayern continued to dominate and looked on course for a routine win despite Marcel Halstenberg pulling one back for Leipzig with a looping header at the hour mark.

Serge Gnabry scored Bayern’s fourth six minutes later to all but seal the win but it was not as comfortable as they would have hoped.

Imago

A 77th-minute penalty by Cristopher Nkunku and a nice finish by Dani Olmo in the 89th minute reduced Bayern’s lead to just one goal and set up a nervy finish.