Bayern Munich eased to a comfortable 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup to kick off what is expected to be another season of domestic dominance.
Sadio Mane scores on debut as Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to begin the post-Lewandowski era
Sadio Mane was among the goalscorers as Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-3 in German Super Cup.
Bayern were playing their first official game since losing star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and many were unsure how the departure would affect the team.
It proved to be business as usual for the Bavarians as they dominated RB Leipzig for large stretches of the game and won the official curtain raiser.
Match report
RB Leipzig actually started the game on the front foot, applying pressure and posing problems for their opponents but it was Bayern who opened the scoring.
ALSO READ
Jamal Musiala was in the right place at the right time to rifle home a rebound from close range after 14 minutes of play.
That goal turned the game around and put Bayern in the driving seat and they soon doubled the lead when Sadio Mane tapped home from point-blank range to score on his official debut in the 31st minute.
French defender Benjamin Pavard made it 3-0 to Bayern just before half-time with a neat finish having benefited from a mix-up in the RB Leipzig box.
Bayern continued to dominate and looked on course for a routine win despite Marcel Halstenberg pulling one back for Leipzig with a looping header at the hour mark.
Serge Gnabry scored Bayern’s fourth six minutes later to all but seal the win but it was not as comfortable as they would have hoped.
A 77th-minute penalty by Cristopher Nkunku and a nice finish by Dani Olmo in the 89th minute reduced Bayern’s lead to just one goal and set up a nervy finish.
But as RB Leipzig pushed all the way out in search of the equaliser, Leroy Sane took advantage and caught them on the break to score Bayern’s fifth goal with the last kick of the game and sealing the German Super Cup with a 5-3 win.
More from category
-
Rating Haaland, Man City players performance in heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool
-
Sadiqq double inspires 12 Strong to MerryBet5Stars PL title
-
'I was laughing with the boys inside'- Aribo reacts to his brilliant solo goal