SUPER CUP

Sadio Mane scores on debut as Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to begin the post-Lewandowski era

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Sadio Mane was among the goalscorers as Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-3 in German Super Cup.

Sadio Mane scores on debut for Bayern Munich to clinch the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig
Sadio Mane scores on debut for Bayern Munich to clinch the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich eased to a comfortable 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup to kick off what is expected to be another season of domestic dominance.

Bayern were playing their first official game since losing star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and many were unsure how the departure would affect the team.

It proved to be business as usual for the Bavarians as they dominated RB Leipzig for large stretches of the game and won the official curtain raiser.

RB Leipzig actually started the game on the front foot, applying pressure and posing problems for their opponents but it was Bayern who opened the scoring.

Jamal Musiala gave Bayern Munich an early lead
Jamal Musiala gave Bayern Munich an early lead Imago

Jamal Musiala was in the right place at the right time to rifle home a rebound from close range after 14 minutes of play.

That goal turned the game around and put Bayern in the driving seat and they soon doubled the lead when Sadio Mane tapped home from point-blank range to score on his official debut in the 31st minute.

Sadio Mane scored his first official Bayern Munich goal
Sadio Mane scored his first official Bayern Munich goal Twitter

French defender Benjamin Pavard made it 3-0 to Bayern just before half-time with a neat finish having benefited from a mix-up in the RB Leipzig box.

Bayern continued to dominate and looked on course for a routine win despite Marcel Halstenberg pulling one back for Leipzig with a looping header at the hour mark.

Serge Gnabry scored Bayern’s fourth six minutes later to all but seal the win but it was not as comfortable as they would have hoped.

Serge Gnabry scored the fourth goal for Bayern Munich
Serge Gnabry scored the fourth goal for Bayern Munich Imago

A 77th-minute penalty by Cristopher Nkunku and a nice finish by Dani Olmo in the 89th minute reduced Bayern’s lead to just one goal and set up a nervy finish.

But as RB Leipzig pushed all the way out in search of the equaliser, Leroy Sane took advantage and caught them on the break to score Bayern’s fifth goal with the last kick of the game and sealing the German Super Cup with a 5-3 win.

Tunde Young

