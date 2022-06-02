What next for Sadio Mane after 'serious' warning from Liverpool legend, Gerrard

The 30-year-old, who is in the final year of his Liverpool contract, roused attention from of Europe's top teams after the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid by hinting that he may leave the Merseyside club.

Should Mane be allowed to leave the Merseyside club this summer, his suitor would have to first, cough out an asking price of €50 million.

Already, the forward has been warned by Aston Villa boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard that quitting the club this summer might have serious implications.

What did Gerrard say?

The former Liverpool captain Gerrard earlier this week according to Daily Mail, had questioned why the Senegalese forward thought it was wise to leave the Liverpool project.

AFP

“[Mohamed] Salah has already said that he is going to be here next year, I know there is a bit of noise around Mane.

“But why would you want to leave this Liverpool team? Because you know that they are going to be competitive in the business end of the season,” Gerrard said, cautioning the winger to consider his options carefully.

It remains to be seen whether Mane takes the former Liverpool captain's advise or not.

Who could be signing Mane from Liverpool?

Bayern Munich: this season's Bundesliga winners, are the frontrunners to recruit Mane.

pulse senegal

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in the mix, but Bayern Munich remains the clear leader.