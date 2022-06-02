What next for Sadio Mane after 'serious' warning from Liverpool legend, Gerrard

TRANSFERS

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Senegalese forward remains one of the major talking points for the 2022 summer transfer window.

Sadio Mane's future at Anfield remain in uncertainty as the Liverpool forward edges closer a possible exit from the club this summer.

The 30-year-old, who is in the final year of his Liverpool contract, roused attention from of Europe's top teams after the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid by hinting that he may leave the Merseyside club.

Should Mane be allowed to leave the Merseyside club this summer, his suitor would have to first, cough out an asking price of €50 million.

Already, the forward has been warned by Aston Villa boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard that quitting the club this summer might have serious implications.

The former Liverpool captain Gerrard earlier this week according to Daily Mail, had questioned why the Senegalese forward thought it was wise to leave the Liverpool project.

“[Mohamed] Salah has already said that he is going to be here next year, I know there is a bit of noise around Mane.

“But why would you want to leave this Liverpool team? Because you know that they are going to be competitive in the business end of the season,” Gerrard said, cautioning the winger to consider his options carefully.

It remains to be seen whether Mane takes the former Liverpool captain's advise or not.

Bayern Munich: this season's Bundesliga winners, are the frontrunners to recruit Mane.

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in the mix, but Bayern Munich remains the clear leader.

So far, Mane has not officially informed the club of his desire to leave as there have been no official requests for a transfer.

Jidechi Chidiezie

