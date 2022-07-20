Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man 2022 African Player of the Year shortlist

The Senegal captain will be on the podium again after having an impressive 2021/22 season where he captained his national team to winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Cameroon and also helped Senegal qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Egypt.

The now Bayern Munich forward will face off with former club teammate Mohamed Salah and international teammate Edouard Mendy as he seeks to win his second African Footballer of the Year Award.

CAF release 3-man shortlist for 2022 African Player of the Year

Organisers of the Awards, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the final three-man shortlist on Wednesday morning through an official press statement on their website ahead of the awards gala on Thursday.