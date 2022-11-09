German champions Bayern Munich have released an official update on Senegal superstar Sadio Mane.
Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich confirm absence
The Senegalese forward suffered an injury to his right fibula head during the game against Werder Bremen.
Bayern has confirmed that Mane will have to take a break from the game, with the Senegalese to miss their game this weekend.
The Bavarians are visitors at the Veltins Arena on Saturday to take on Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.
However, Mane will not be part of the travelling squad due an injury to his right fibula.
"African Footballer of the Year" is out for the game against FC Schalke this Saturday," Bayern said in a statement on their website.
"[Sadio] Mané suffered a right fibula injury in Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen."
The club has been in contact with Mane's football association and added that the summer signing from Premier League side Liverpool will undergo further tests with less than two weeks to the World Cup.
"Further examinations will follow in the next few days, FC Bayern is exchanging information with the medical side of the Senegalese Football Association," Bayern added.
