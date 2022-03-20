Ruthless Manchester City dump 'sorry' Saints out of FA Cup

City took the lead in the first-half through a Raheem Sterling strike in the 12th minute before an unlucky own goal from defender Aymeric Laporte in the first-half stoppage helped Southampton level matters at the break.

Imago

However, the Cityzens came roaring back in the second-half with a goal courtesy of a well-taken penalty by their star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne before a brilliant volley from the 21-year-old Phil Foden stretched the away team's lead in the 75th minute.

Imago

Riyad Mahrez completed the demolition with a fourth three minutes later to ensure City knocked Southampton out of the FA Cup as the English Champions progress to the semi-finals of England's oldest footballing competition.