Ruthless Manchester City dump 'sorry' Saints out of FA Cup

David Ben
The Premier League leaders thrashed Southampton 4-1 in the English FA Cup on Sunday afternoon

Manchester City recorded a 4-1 victory over Southampton at St.Marys in the FA Cup Quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon, March 20.

City took the lead in the first-half through a Raheem Sterling strike in the 12th minute before an unlucky own goal from defender Aymeric Laporte in the first-half stoppage helped Southampton level matters at the break.

However, the Cityzens came roaring back in the second-half with a goal courtesy of a well-taken penalty by their star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne before a brilliant volley from the 21-year-old Phil Foden stretched the away team's lead in the 75th minute.

Riyad Mahrez completed the demolition with a fourth three minutes later to ensure City knocked Southampton out of the FA Cup as the English Champions progress to the semi-finals of England's oldest footballing competition.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace humiliated Everton 4-0 at home to progress to the next round of the FA Cup while title contenders Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest later on Sunday evening.

