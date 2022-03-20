Manchester City recorded a 4-1 victory over Southampton at St.Marys in the FA Cup Quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon, March 20.
Ruthless Manchester City dump 'sorry' Saints out of FA Cup
The Premier League leaders thrashed Southampton 4-1 in the English FA Cup on Sunday afternoon
City took the lead in the first-half through a Raheem Sterling strike in the 12th minute before an unlucky own goal from defender Aymeric Laporte in the first-half stoppage helped Southampton level matters at the break.
However, the Cityzens came roaring back in the second-half with a goal courtesy of a well-taken penalty by their star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne before a brilliant volley from the 21-year-old Phil Foden stretched the away team's lead in the 75th minute.
Riyad Mahrez completed the demolition with a fourth three minutes later to ensure City knocked Southampton out of the FA Cup as the English Champions progress to the semi-finals of England's oldest footballing competition.
Elsewhere, Crystal Palace humiliated Everton 4-0 at home to progress to the next round of the FA Cup while title contenders Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest later on Sunday evening.
