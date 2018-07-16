Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Russia targeted by almost 25 million cyber-attacks during World Cup: Putin

Football Russia targeted by almost 25 million cyber-attacks during World Cup: Putin

Russia was the target of almost 25 million cyber-attacks during the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin said, though he did not indicate who may have been behind the attacks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Putin gave no information on the nature or possible origins of the cyber-attacks play

Putin gave no information on the nature or possible origins of the cyber-attacks

(AFP)

Russia was the target of almost 25 million cyber-attacks during the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin said, though he did not indicate who may have been behind the attacks.

"During the period of the World Cup, almost 25 million cyber-attacks and other criminal acts on the information structures in Russia, linked in one way or another to the World Cup, were neutralised," Putin said during a meeting on Sunday with security services.

The president, whose comments were reported by the Kremlin on Monday, gave no information on the nature or possible origins of the cyber-attacks.

"Behind this (World Cup) success lies huge preparatory, operational, analytical and information work, we operated at maximum capacity and concentration," said Putin.

Russia, which hosted the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities and 12 stadiums, has been repeatedly accused by Western countries of conducting cyber-attacks.

On Friday, 12 Russian military intelligence officers were charged with hacking Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic Party in a stunning indictment three days before President Donald Trump meets with Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

The charges were drawn up by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who is looking into Russian interference in the November 2016 vote and whether any members of Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup finalbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Griezmann, Mandzukic set record in finalbullet

Football

France midfielder Paul Pogba told England supporters that the 2018 FIFA World Cup is not coming home after his side beat Croatia in the final of the tournament.
Paul Pogba France star tells England 'it's not coming home'
Brazil midfielder Paulinho has returned to Guangzhou Evergrande on loan.
Football He's back - Paulinho goes from Barca to World Cup to Guangzhou
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lifts the World Cup trophy
Football France set for heroes' welcome after thrilling World Cup win
Shehu Abdullahi
Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles star in the news for allegedly beating his wife