Rovers 'cast' Sporting Lagos, serve tech boys first breakfast at home - Reactions

Rovers FC came, saw, and for 105 MINUTES (yes, you read right), conquered their hosts 2-1 in front of their very lively fans.

Despite drawing the first blood, Sporting were unable to stop their visitors, Rovers, rolling to victory.

Speaking go Pulse Sports Nigeria after the game, a visibly excited Rovers boss, coach Echeng described the win as a 'great thing'.

"I am very, very happy and give God all the glory," Echeng told Pulse Sports.

"It (the victory) is a great thing because we have played them before in the first round, so, we were able to study them and made some changes in our team - in areas we felt we would have problems.

"That’s why we came out with confidence that we were going to get victory."

Backed by the expectedly loud home fans and their vuvuzelas, Sporting opened the scoring with a brilliant effort striker from outside the box by skipper Akpikpki.

It was the perfect start the home side needed, but the lead lasted just a few minutes as Rovers found a way back into the game through a well placed header off a corner from Tony Ayang just before the half hour mark.

Both sides went into the break with nothing to separate them with the game tied at 1-1.

In the second half, Rovers shocked the home fans when Valentine Egiga put them in front for the first time in the game against the run of play.

Sporting were made to play catch up thereafter, with Rovers players deploying an incredible time wasting tactics led by their goalkeeper.

The home side piled on the pressure in search of the elusive equaliser, coming close on a number of occasions but they lacked the necessary composure and cutting edge in the final third.

The most notable chance came in added time via Sporting captain, Akpikpki, who came close to snatching a share of the spoils for the hosts but watched as his late effort was superbly punched to safety by the visiting goalkeeper.

Rovers held on for the win and three points, for Sporting Lagos and their fans, they kickoff the second half of the season with an unlikely defeat at home.

'Rusty Sporting don chop am' - more reactions from the match;

Meanwhile, Pulse Sports Nigeria's ever reliable analyst, Tunde Young, has reacted to Sporting Lagos first defeat at home.

Young was at the Teslim Balogun Stadium go to watch Sporting Lagos lose for the first time at home since the club was created.

But according to the football expert, while he believes it was always coming, he blamed it on rustiness.

"In the mortal words of Burna Boy, e don cast, las las, everybody go chop breakfast," Young said after the game.

"Sporting Lagos finally chop their breakfast today, it was coming. They looked rusty, they have not played at home in weeks and you could see the rustiness."

"From the first minute, you could see that the game was not flowing as it normally does although they scored a fantastic goal - in my opinion, their best goal so far. I was counting it, a sequence of 18 passes and then a wonderful shot from outside the box by the captain."