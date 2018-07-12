Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo's Juve move sparks strike in Italy

Football Ronaldo's Juve move sparks strike in Italy

Fans of Italian giants Juventus are delighted their team has netted Cristiano Ronaldo as their star summer recruit -- but a union has called a strike saying the 100 million-euro signing is too much.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The powerful Agnelli family including Juventus' president Andrea Agnelli co-own the Turin-based club and Fiat play

The powerful Agnelli family including Juventus' president Andrea Agnelli co-own the Turin-based club and Fiat

(AFP/File)

Fans of Italian giants Juventus are delighted their team has netted Cristiano Ronaldo as their star summer recruit -- but a union has called a strike saying the 100 million-euro signing is too much.

The USB union confirmed Thursday it has called a three-day strike from Sunday at the Fiat plant in the southern town of Melfi in protest.

"It is unacceptable that while management continues to demand huge sacrifices from (Fiat Chrysler) workers over years, the same management decides to spend hundreds of millions of euros to buy a football player," the union said.

Auto behemoth Fiat are based in Juve's home city Turin and both are co-owned by the Agnelli family.

The union urged Fiat owners to invest in its workforce to bolster the finances of "thousands of people instead of only one."

Ronaldo, 33, joins Juve after nine trophy-laden years at Real Madrid, who knocked Turin's 'Zebras' out of last season's Champions League and also beat them in the 2017 final -- the Portuguese among the goals in both ties.

Despite the union's frustration that Juve will pay Ronaldo an annual salary of a reported 30 million euros ($35 million), Banca IMI claim his arrival will strengthen the club brand globally, bolstering ticket sales by up to seven million euros per season and lifting merchandising, marketing and sponsorship by further millions.

The strike is due to start Sunday night although USB is a minor union in Melfi where main auto union CGIL-Fiom told AFP it was "not interested" in downing tools.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Tunisia's World Cup coach Nabil Maaloul has been appointed as coach of Qatari league champions Al Duhail.
Football Tunisia World Cup coach takes charge of Qatar's Al Duhail
Croatia players celebrate reaching the World Cup final after beating England in the semi-final
Football Croatia's World Cup success divides Balkan neighbours
Argentine referee Nestor Pitana, who handled France's quarterfinal against, will be in charge for the final against Croatia.
Football Argentina's Nestor Pitana to referee World Cup final
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic spoke to the media in Moscow on Thursday
Football 'Maybe England lacked respect', says Croatia coach