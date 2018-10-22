Ronaldo insists he is an 'example' amid rape allegations

Pulse.ng logo
Cristiano Ronaldo stated Monday he is an "example" in his behaviour on and off the field amid allegations of rape made against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo insists his behaviour on and off the field is exemplary amid allegations of rape made against the Juventus star

(AFP)

"I know I am an example, 100 percent, in the pitch and outside the pitch," Ronaldo told a press conference ahead of his return to Manchester United, where he spent six years as a player, with Juventus in the Champions League.

A former American model Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo, in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on June 13, 2009 just before he joined Real Madrid from United.

Ronaldo strenuously denied the allegations in a statement just over two weeks ago and has been backed by his club.

"I am always smiling, I am happy man, I’m blessed that I play in a fantastic club, I have a fantastic family, I have four kids, I am healthy," added Ronaldo.

"I have everything. So the rest, it doesn’t interfere on me. I’m very, very well."

The accusation hasn't so far affected Ronaldo's form on the field for his new club, who he joined from Madrid for 112 million euros ($128 million) in July.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in his last six Serie A appearances, but has yet to open his account in the Champions League after being sent-off just 30 minutes into his European debut against Valencia.

"I’m not going to lie in this situation," he added. "My lawyers they are confident and of course I am, too.

"The most important (thing) is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life.

"The rest, I have people who take care of my life. Of course, the truth is always coming in the first position. So, I’m good."

