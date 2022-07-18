PREMIER LEAGUE

Ronaldo in my plan, to stay beyond this season - Erik Ten Hag

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Erik ten Hag spoke extensively for the first time on tour with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo a key feature.

Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an update on the future of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recommended articles

Ten Hag is looking forward to coaching the Portuguese forward at Old Trafford and confirmed that the 37-year-old could remain at the club beyond this season.

Erik Ten Hag looks happy to officially start his Manchester United reign.
Erik Ten Hag looks happy to officially start his Manchester United reign. AFP

The Dutchman made this known during an interview with the Athletic to discuss his United blueprint in Melbourne, Australia.

“I am well informed,” he said. He also gave the impression Ronaldo would be important to him immediately.

Frenk rejection for Man United, Bassey to win transfer window IF...

Ten Hag is smart for sticking with Maguire, Man United fans must learn to accept their captain

Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

Cristiano Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey Pulse Nigeria

“I have signed here for three years, but in football, it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead. I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time, but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team.”

Despite Ten Hag's optimism, Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been trying to engineer a move away from the club.

The 37-year-old has been offered to European's elite club in a bid to play Champions League football next season.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse Live Kenya

However, Mendes' plan has hit several resistance from clubs with Bayern Munich the latest club to say no to the United forward.

But the biggest story remains the absence of Ronaldo on tour with United. He missed the trip to Bangkok and Melbourne due to personal reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to at least five clubs so far this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to at least five clubs so far this summer Pulse Sports

However, Erik Ten Hag is not bothered about his absence and reiterates the legendary goalscorer remains in his plans.

"I think we all know Ronaldo is a top professional and he will be fit, that is the last concern I have. He is training," Ten Hag added.

New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag
New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag Manchester United

"I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad."

"Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career, he has shown everything."

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

    Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

  • Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo

    Ronaldo in my plan, to stay beyond this season - Erik Ten Hag

  • Profiling all the 15 different African countries that have won the AFCON trophy since its inception in 1957 (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners List [Updated 1957 - 2021]

Recommended articles

Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Ronaldo in my plan, to stay beyond this season - Erik Ten Hag

Ronaldo in my plan, to stay beyond this season - Erik Ten Hag

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners List [Updated 1957 - 2021]

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners List [Updated 1957 - 2021]

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Is Emmanuel Dennis paying the price for his reputation?

Is Emmanuel Dennis paying the price for his reputation?

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Trending

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time