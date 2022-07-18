Ronaldo in my plan, to stay beyond this season - Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag is looking forward to coaching the Portuguese forward at Old Trafford and confirmed that the 37-year-old could remain at the club beyond this season.

The Dutchman made this known during an interview with the Athletic to discuss his United blueprint in Melbourne, Australia.

“I am well informed,” he said. He also gave the impression Ronaldo would be important to him immediately.

“I have signed here for three years, but in football, it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead. I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time, but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team.”

Ten Hag has no concerns about Ronaldo's fitness

Despite Ten Hag's optimism, Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been trying to engineer a move away from the club.

The 37-year-old has been offered to European's elite club in a bid to play Champions League football next season.

However, Mendes' plan has hit several resistance from clubs with Bayern Munich the latest club to say no to the United forward.

But the biggest story remains the absence of Ronaldo on tour with United. He missed the trip to Bangkok and Melbourne due to personal reasons.

However, Erik Ten Hag is not bothered about his absence and reiterates the legendary goalscorer remains in his plans.

"I think we all know Ronaldo is a top professional and he will be fit, that is the last concern I have. He is training," Ten Hag added.

"I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad."