Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia

The 37-year-old is in Saudi Arabia to complete a massive move to join Asian powerhouse Al- Nassr.

Ronaldo departed Premier League giants Manchester United by mutual consent after a row with Head Coach Erik ten Hag.

After helping Portugal get to the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set for his first taste of club football outside Europe.

Al- Nassr announced the arrival of Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia through several posts on their official social media platforms.

AFP

Al-Nassr to charge ₦1800 for Ronaldo's unveiling

Ronaldo was greeted by Al-Nassr officials as he touched down in Saudi Arabia without his family.

He was presented with yellow flowers representing the color of the Al-Nassr jersey as he greeted young children wearing his jersey at the stadium.

Ronaldo's arrived in Saudi Arabia for his unveiling that will take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

AFP

The unveiling will be held at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh and all revenue will be dedicated to Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work.

The ticket for Ronaldo's unveiling is prized at a low amount of 15 Saudi Arabian riyals with the venue expected to be full.

The ticket converted to Nigerian currency means that fans will be able to see Ronaldo's unveiling for just 1800 naira.