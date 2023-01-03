ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

With just ₦1800, fans will be able to attend Ronaldo's Al Nassr unveiling in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia
Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia on Monday, January 2, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old is in Saudi Arabia to complete a massive move to join Asian powerhouse Al- Nassr.

Ronaldo departed Premier League giants Manchester United by mutual consent after a row with Head Coach Erik ten Hag.

After helping Portugal get to the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set for his first taste of club football outside Europe.

Al- Nassr announced the arrival of Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia through several posts on their official social media platforms.

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia on Monday, January 2, 2023. AFP

Ronaldo was greeted by Al-Nassr officials as he touched down in Saudi Arabia without his family.

He was presented with yellow flowers representing the color of the Al-Nassr jersey as he greeted young children wearing his jersey at the stadium.

Ronaldo's arrived in Saudi Arabia for his unveiling that will take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Ronaldo is expected to get his preferred number seven jersey as Al Nassr shifted the previous holder Jaloliddin Masharipov to the number 77.
Ronaldo is expected to get his preferred number seven jersey as Al Nassr shifted the previous holder Jaloliddin Masharipov to the number 77. AFP

The unveiling will be held at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh and all revenue will be dedicated to Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work.

The ticket for Ronaldo's unveiling is prized at a low amount of 15 Saudi Arabian riyals with the venue expected to be full.

The ticket converted to Nigerian currency means that fans will be able to see Ronaldo's unveiling for just 1800 naira.

Ronaldo is expected to get his preferred number seven jersey as Al Nassr shifted the previous holder Jaloliddin Masharipov to the number 77.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

    Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

  • Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia

    Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia

  • A Black Stars-eligible teenager joins Oostende.

    TRANSFERS: Black Stars eligible youngster and former Onuachu teammate moves to new club

Recommended articles

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

SERIE A: Betting tips for Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators for Serie A games

SERIE A: Betting tips for Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators for Serie A games

SERIE A: Bet on this Bet9ja goal market accumulators for Serie A games

SERIE A: Bet on this Bet9ja goal market accumulators for Serie A games

Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia

NBA: Mbappe and Hakimi team up with Durant as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs

NBA: Mbappe and Hakimi team up with Durant as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs

TRANSFERS: Black Stars eligible youngster and former Onuachu teammate moves to new club

TRANSFERS: Black Stars eligible youngster and former Onuachu teammate moves to new club

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems