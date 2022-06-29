'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta had previously revealed the Belgian striker was scheduled to touch down in Italy on Tuesday evening.

AFP

Lukaku had his medical today ahead of his long-awaited Inter comeback official after Chelsea agreed to a reported deal inwhich Inter will pay an initial eight million euros (€8.42 million) plus a further potential three million in bonuses for the loan.

The 29-year-old striker will once again lead Inter’s attack as they attempt to regain the Serie A title after agreeing to take a pay cut to a reported €8.5 million for the coming campaign.

Twitter

Twitter

Lukaku requested to leave Chelsea after failing to make an impression on his return to Stamford Bridge following a club-record £97.5 million move from Inter last summer.