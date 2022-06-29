Romelu Lukaku landed in Italy on Wednesday morning ahead of his return to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea.
'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center
The Belgian striker has finally been granted his heart desires as he's set for a reunion with his former employers
Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta had previously revealed the Belgian striker was scheduled to touch down in Italy on Tuesday evening.
Lukaku had his medical today ahead of his long-awaited Inter comeback official after Chelsea agreed to a reported deal inwhich Inter will pay an initial eight million euros (€8.42 million) plus a further potential three million in bonuses for the loan.
The 29-year-old striker will once again lead Inter’s attack as they attempt to regain the Serie A title after agreeing to take a pay cut to a reported €8.5 million for the coming campaign.
Lukaku requested to leave Chelsea after failing to make an impression on his return to Stamford Bridge following a club-record £97.5 million move from Inter last summer.
However, the Belgian had already made himself a fan favourite in his two seasons at Inter after scoring 64 times in 95 games and driving them to their first Serie A title in over a decade - the 2021 Scudetto ending both an 11-year drought and Juventus’ reign in Italian football.
