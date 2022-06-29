SERIE A

'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Belgian striker has finally been granted his heart desires as he's set for a reunion with his former employers

Romelu Lukaku has arrived Italy for his Inter medicaL
Romelu Lukaku has arrived Italy for his Inter medicaL

Romelu Lukaku landed in Italy on Wednesday morning ahead of his return to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea.

Recommended articles

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta had previously revealed the Belgian striker was scheduled to touch down in Italy on Tuesday evening.

Romelu Lukaku will lead Inter's attack next season after completing a loan switch from the Blues this summer
Romelu Lukaku will lead Inter's attack next season after completing a loan switch from the Blues this summer AFP

Lukaku had his medical today ahead of his long-awaited Inter comeback official after Chelsea agreed to a reported deal inwhich Inter will pay an initial eight million euros (€8.42 million) plus a further potential three million in bonuses for the loan.

The 29-year-old striker will once again lead Inter’s attack as they attempt to regain the Serie A title after agreeing to take a pay cut to a reported €8.5 million for the coming campaign.

ALSO READ: Nigerian guy in heated exchange with Lukaku's alleged girlfriend on Twitter

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: The Full List

Chelsea could swoop in for Brazilian superstar as Lukaku replacement

Lukaku was all smiles as he gets set for his Inter medicals
Lukaku was all smiles as he gets set for his Inter medicals Twitter
Romelu Lukaku's switch to Inter on loan from Chelsea is nearly complete
Romelu Lukaku's switch to Inter on loan from Chelsea is nearly complete Twitter

Lukaku requested to leave Chelsea after failing to make an impression on his return to Stamford Bridge following a club-record £97.5 million move from Inter last summer.

However, the Belgian had already made himself a fan favourite in his two seasons at Inter after scoring 64 times in 95 games and driving them to their first Serie A title in over a decade - the 2021 Scudetto ending both an 11-year drought and Juventus’ reign in Italian football.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

    Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

  • Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford

    'It's been fun’ - Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford [Photos/Videos]

  • Romelu Lukaku has arrived Italy for his Inter medicaL

    'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center

Recommended articles

Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

'It's been fun’ - Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford [Photos/Videos]

'It's been fun’ - Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford [Photos/Videos]

'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center

'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center

'I waited 17 years' - Super Eagles forward Ighalo reacts to winning first-ever league title

'I waited 17 years' - Super Eagles forward Ighalo reacts to winning first-ever league title

Chelsea close in on £60 million Leeds United star

Chelsea close in on £60 million Leeds United star

Top 10 memorable Super Eagles of Nigeria games

Top 10 memorable Super Eagles of Nigeria games

Trending

'Wahala' as Nigerian guy and Lukaku's alleged girlfriend go at each other on Twitter

Drama as Nigerian man compares Romelu Lukaku's girlfriends to Lekki babes on Twitter
SPORTS GIST

Barcelona star Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana [Photos]

Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'90+34 mins?' - Nigerians react as controversial NPFL game between Katsina United, Remo end 3-2

An NPFL matchday 35 game between Katsina Utd and Remo Stars ran into extra time that lasted for over 30 minutes.

Golden Eaglets beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win WAFU Cup

Golden Eaglets to face Burkina Faso in WAFU Final