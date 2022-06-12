TRANSFERS

Manchester United and Chelsea join race for Lewandowski

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

In a dramatic turn of events, Manchester United and Chelsea are prepared to pounce on Barcelona's woes, if the 'sapa-ridden' club fail in their attempts to sign the Bayern Munich striker

Manchester United and Chelsea will try and hijack Barcelona's chase for Lewandowski as per reports
Manchester United and Chelsea will try and hijack Barcelona's chase for Lewandowski as per reports

Robert Lewandowski has been strongly linked with a move to Spanish club Barcelona this summer, but Manchester United and Chelsea could now hijack the deal and sign the Polish striker if the La Liga side ultimately fails to do the needful as per Daily Star.

Recommended articles

It's no secret that the prolific Polish striker, wants out from Bayern Munich this summer with Barcelona understood to be his dream destination.

Robert Lewandowski has insisted he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer
Robert Lewandowski has insisted he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer Getty Images

However, Premier league giants Manchester United and Chelsea, who are looking to reshape their attacks against next season, believe Lewandowski may not get his wish after all.

The truth is, even Bayern Munich are prepared to let their talisman leave, the £40m plus price slapped on the 33-year-old, is currently a massive problem for the broke Catalans.

Honestly, the Catalan club is actually very broke. Having slipped into a serious economic crisis, following the departure of former president Josep Bartomeu, one can imagine the mess the current president Joan Laporta is trying to clean up.

Lewandowski's move to Barcelona is complicated actually, and is currently proving difficult to pull off, if Barcelona are being honest with themselves.

Lewandowski dreams of a move to Barcelona this summer
Lewandowski dreams of a move to Barcelona this summer pulse senegal

According to La Liga president Javier Tebas, the Blaugrana have no chance of sealing a deal of the amount quoted by the Bundesliga giants, without breaking the La Liga financial regulations on ground.

The Catalans need to clear the decks of expensive, surplus-to-requirement talent before they can broker any incoming deals and have even sort to raise money through player sells - with Frenkie De Jong currently being linked with a move to Manchester United, and rental services courtesy of the Camp Nou.

And it’s for this very reason, Man United have now joined Chelsea in the Lewandowski race.

Man United have already missedout onn striker target Darwin Nunez, with the Benfica man set to sign for bitter-rivals Liverpool.

Lack of Champions League football also doesn't seem to help the Red devils case in convincing the Polish international to join under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Frenkie de jong has claimed he wants to remain at Barcelona amidst transfer links to Manchester United
Frenkie de jong has claimed he wants to remain at Barcelona amidst transfer links to Manchester United Imago

The club are currently in talks with Barcelona for Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong as Barcelona seek to raise funds to sign a replacement with Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, currently being monitored by the Catalans.

Make no mistake however, United CAN afford Lewandowski regardless.

Chelsea on the other can't actually make any immediate move for Lewandowski, at least until they off-load their £97.5m club-record buy Romelu Lukaku who seems hellbent on returning to Italy.

Chelsea are actively trying to get rid of Romelu Lukaku after a disappointing return to Stamford bridge last season
Chelsea are actively trying to get rid of Romelu Lukaku after a disappointing return to Stamford bridge last season Pulse Nigeria

The task, however easy as it may sound has proved to be very complicated as his former club Inter Milan cannot afford to buy him back outright.

However, Barcelona's situation doesn't also mean Lewandowski will end up staying in Munich to run down the last year of his contract which expires in June next year.

His scarred relationship with the club doesn't also seem to get better, hence, Bayern Munich's chase for Liverpool's electric Senegalese Sadio Mane who is currently hoping to seal a move away from Anfield.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • This year, Pulse Sports launches a yearly ranking of the 30 best Nigerian footballers from across the globe

    Pulse Sports launches 'PulseSPORTS30'

  • Manchester United and Chelsea will try and hijack Barcelona's chase for Lewandowski as per reports

    Manchester United and Chelsea join race for Lewandowski

  • Umar Sadiq was instrumental in Almeria gaining automatic promotion to the La Liga from the Segunda B division

    Umar Sadiq abandons Barcelona, Roma dream to commit to Almeria

Recommended articles

Pulse Sports launches 'PulseSPORTS30'

Pulse Sports launches 'PulseSPORTS30'

Van Rijthoven stuns Medvedev as Berrettini seals dream comeback with a win over Murray

Van Rijthoven stuns Medvedev as Berrettini seals dream comeback with a win over Murray

Manchester United and Chelsea join race for Lewandowski

Manchester United and Chelsea join race for Lewandowski

Umar Sadiq abandons Barcelona, Roma dream to commit to Almeria

Umar Sadiq abandons Barcelona, Roma dream to commit to Almeria

Aribo to beat Guatemalan player to incredible record if he starts against Sao Tome & Principe

Aribo to beat Guatemalan player to incredible record if he starts against Sao Tome & Principe

Nigeria suffer a blow ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Príncipe

Nigeria suffer a blow ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Príncipe

Trending

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Brazilian Instagram model sheds light on Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity to Shakira
SCOOP

Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]

Mikel Obi plays with kids at Ebute Metta
AFCON 2023Q

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico
SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife