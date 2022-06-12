Manchester United and Chelsea join race for Lewandowski

It's no secret that the prolific Polish striker, wants out from Bayern Munich this summer with Barcelona understood to be his dream destination.

However, Premier league giants Manchester United and Chelsea, who are looking to reshape their attacks against next season, believe Lewandowski may not get his wish after all.

The truth is, even Bayern Munich are prepared to let their talisman leave, the £40m plus price slapped on the 33-year-old, is currently a massive problem for the broke Catalans.

Honestly, the Catalan club is actually very broke. Having slipped into a serious economic crisis, following the departure of former president Josep Bartomeu, one can imagine the mess the current president Joan Laporta is trying to clean up.

Lewandowski's move to Barcelona is complicated actually, and is currently proving difficult to pull off, if Barcelona are being honest with themselves.

According to La Liga president Javier Tebas, the Blaugrana have no chance of sealing a deal of the amount quoted by the Bundesliga giants, without breaking the La Liga financial regulations on ground.

The Catalans need to clear the decks of expensive, surplus-to-requirement talent before they can broker any incoming deals and have even sort to raise money through player sells - with Frenkie De Jong currently being linked with a move to Manchester United, and rental services courtesy of the Camp Nou.

And it’s for this very reason, Man United have now joined Chelsea in the Lewandowski race.

Manchester United ready to move in for Lewandowski

Man United have already missedout onn striker target Darwin Nunez, with the Benfica man set to sign for bitter-rivals Liverpool.

Lack of Champions League football also doesn't seem to help the Red devils case in convincing the Polish international to join under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The club are currently in talks with Barcelona for Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong as Barcelona seek to raise funds to sign a replacement with Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, currently being monitored by the Catalans.

Make no mistake however, United CAN afford Lewandowski regardless.

Chelsea reportedly interested in Lewandowski

Chelsea on the other can't actually make any immediate move for Lewandowski, at least until they off-load their £97.5m club-record buy Romelu Lukaku who seems hellbent on returning to Italy.

The task, however easy as it may sound has proved to be very complicated as his former club Inter Milan cannot afford to buy him back outright.

However, Barcelona's situation doesn't also mean Lewandowski will end up staying in Munich to run down the last year of his contract which expires in June next year.