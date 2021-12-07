RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lewandowski finally reacts to Messi's Ballon d'Or victory

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Robert Lewandowski picked up the Striker of the Year award while he was runner-up to Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Lewandowski and Messi Ballon d'Or
Lewandowski and Messi Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski has made comments concerning Lionel Messi picking up his seventh Ballon d'Or title at the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony last week.

Recommended articles

The Bayern Munich striker seemed to be content with challenging the Paris Saint-Germain star for the title, stating that the close race with Messi shows his current level.

Robert Lewandowski came second in the men's voting behind Messi
Robert Lewandowski came second in the men's voting behind Messi AFP

Lewandowski was one of the biggest contenders for the prestigious award, after turning in another impressive season with 48 goals and nine assists recorded during the 2020/21 season. The Polish striker was second in the standings, just 23 points behind Messi in the final voting round.

Whilst speaking to Polish newspaper Kanale Sportowym, Lewandowski confirmed that he felt sad to lose out on the award.

"I felt sadness. I can't deny it. I can't say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness," the 33-year-old striker said.

"To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach."

On being awarded a retrospective 2020 Ballon d'Or award, the Bayern Munich hotshot stated that he would not hold his breath over that as he is not expecting it to happen. Lewandowski also said that he believes Messi's call for the retrospective award was out of courtesy and not just empty words.

Messi believes Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah would get opportunities to win the Ballon d'Or in the future
Messi believes Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah would get opportunities to win the Ballon d'Or in the future Pulse Nigeria

Lewandowski said: "I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just an empty words."

Lewandowski missed out on an almost-certain 2020 Ballon d'Or title when the award was called off due to the coronavirus. The Poland captain had won the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal Cup and the UEFA Champions League during the 2019/20 season finishing as overall top scorer in Europe that season with 55 goals.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles striker celebrates 4th anniversary of his orphanage home

Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles striker celebrates 4th anniversary of his orphanage home

Champions League Preview: Who's staying and who's going home?

Champions League Preview: Who's staying and who's going home?

Lewandowski finally reacts to Messi's Ballon d'Or victory

Lewandowski finally reacts to Messi's Ballon d'Or victory

Dare To Drip: Inter Milan announces collaboration with Italian Luxury Fashion Brand

Dare To Drip: Inter Milan announces collaboration with Italian Luxury Fashion Brand

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates 27th birthday in style

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates 27th birthday in style

Champions League: Milan will risk it all against Liverpool - Stefano Pioli

Champions League: Milan will risk it all against Liverpool - Stefano Pioli

Champions League: Inter in Madrid to play with character and do well - Simone Inzaghi

Champions League: Inter in Madrid to play with character and do well - Simone Inzaghi

Reality bites again for Barca ahead of rescue mission away at Bayern

Reality bites again for Barca ahead of rescue mission away at Bayern

Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)