Lewandowski finally reacts to Messi's Ballon d'Or victory

The Bayern Munich striker seemed to be content with challenging the Paris Saint-Germain star for the title, stating that the close race with Messi shows his current level.

AFP

Lewandowski was one of the biggest contenders for the prestigious award, after turning in another impressive season with 48 goals and nine assists recorded during the 2020/21 season. The Polish striker was second in the standings, just 23 points behind Messi in the final voting round.

Whilst speaking to Polish newspaper Kanale Sportowym, Lewandowski confirmed that he felt sad to lose out on the award.

"I felt sadness. I can't deny it. I can't say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness," the 33-year-old striker said.

"To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach."

On being awarded a retrospective 2020 Ballon d'Or award, the Bayern Munich hotshot stated that he would not hold his breath over that as he is not expecting it to happen. Lewandowski also said that he believes Messi's call for the retrospective award was out of courtesy and not just empty words.

Pulse Nigeria

Lewandowski said: "I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just an empty words."