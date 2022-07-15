Riyad Mahrez to remain at Manchester City until 2025

Riyad Mahrez has become one of the mainstays in Pep Guardiola’s squad since joining the Etihad outfit from Leicester City in the summer of 2018.

Mahrez has spent four seasons with the defending champions Man City, helping them win three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup along with reaching a maiden Champions League final in the 2020/21 season.

The 31-year-old Algerian captain has made 189 appearances for the club, scoring 63 goals and contributing 45 assists.

ManCity

Speaking on his new deal, the winger said: "I'm very happy to sign the new deal,"

“I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible Club.

"To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

"I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve.

"Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond." via ManCity.com.

Manchester City Transfer News

Manchester City are currently in Houston, Texas for their pre-season as Pep Guardiola and his side prepare to defend the Premier League title next season.

City can once again rely on Mahrez, have already signed Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez as they look to compete for the Champions League once again next season.