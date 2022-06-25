Rivers United become Nigerian league champions as Plateau United served Uyo heartbreak

The confirmation was made by the League Management Company (LMC) on Saturday, as Plateau United who were 10-points behind the Pride of Rivers, failed to close the points gap, with three games to go.

The victory will be Rivers United's first league title since the Rivers State Government were granted permission to merge Dolphins and Sharks into one club in 2016.

Second-placed Plateau United suffer heartbreak in Uyo

The 2017 champions Plateau United need a victory to keep pace with Rivers United going into Saturday's match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

However, the Jos team's day got off to a bad start as David Onovo scored the game's first goal in the 10th minute.

Akwa United maintained the momentum of the game but lost it early in the second half as Jesse Akila levelled the scoreline.

The visitors kept up their pressure, but Ayodeji Ayeni's tactical change in the final minutes proved to make the difference in Plateau's fate.

Bassey Ezekiel: just four minutes after coming on as a replacement, scored a heartbreaking goal in the fourth minute of extra time to win the game.

Champions of Nigeria

With Plateau United’s result, the Pride of Rivers will go into their Sunday fixture knowing that a defeat means nothing to their hopes of winning their first title since their official creation in 2016.

Rivers United could be officially handed the title when they return home to play Kano Pillars on matchday 36.

Rivers United were formed by the merger of Sharks and Dolphins in 2016, and play their games at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, formerly Liberation Stadium: home of Dolphins, in Elekahia.