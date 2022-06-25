NPFL

Rivers United become Nigerian league champions as Plateau United served Uyo heartbreak

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rivers United are leading the league with 10 points, and could extend it to 13 - with three games to go - should they defeat Nasarawa United on Sunday.

Rivers-United
Rivers-United

Rivers United have become champions of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League after Plateau United fell to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to defending champions Akwa United on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The confirmation was made by the League Management Company (LMC) on Saturday, as Plateau United who were 10-points behind the Pride of Rivers, failed to close the points gap, with three games to go.

The victory will be Rivers United's first league title since the Rivers State Government were granted permission to merge Dolphins and Sharks into one club in 2016.

ALSO READ: PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

Watch Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punch assistant referee [Video]

The 2017 champions Plateau United need a victory to keep pace with Rivers United going into Saturday's match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

However, the Jos team's day got off to a bad start as David Onovo scored the game's first goal in the 10th minute.

Plateau United celebrating after Jesse Akila leveled scores
Plateau United celebrating after Jesse Akila leveled scores Pulse Nigeria

Akwa United maintained the momentum of the game but lost it early in the second half as Jesse Akila levelled the scoreline.

The visitors kept up their pressure, but Ayodeji Ayeni's tactical change in the final minutes proved to make the difference in Plateau's fate.

Bassey Ezekiel: just four minutes after coming on as a replacement, scored a heartbreaking goal in the fourth minute of extra time to win the game.

With Plateau United’s result, the Pride of Rivers will go into their Sunday fixture knowing that a defeat means nothing to their hopes of winning their first title since their official creation in 2016.

Rivers United could be officially handed the title when they return home to play Kano Pillars on matchday 36.

Rivers United could be officially handed the title when they return home to play Kano Pillars on matchday 36.
Rivers United could be officially handed the title when they return home to play Kano Pillars on matchday 36. Pulse Nigeria

Rivers United were formed by the merger of Sharks and Dolphins in 2016, and play their games at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, formerly Liberation Stadium: home of Dolphins, in Elekahia.

Dolphins won the league in 1997, 2004 and 2011, as well as the Nigerian Cup in 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2007, while Sharks were Cup runners-up in 1979, 2003 and 2009.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Nigerian players have scored some great Premier League goals

    VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

  • Rivers-United

    Rivers United become Nigerian league champions as Plateau United served Uyo heartbreak

  • William Troost-Ekong chose Vincent Enyeama, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his five-a-side team

    Troost-Ekong picks Enyeama, battles with Messi and Ronaldo in ultimate 5-a-side team

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

Rivers United become Nigerian league champions as Plateau United served Uyo heartbreak

Rivers United become Nigerian league champions as Plateau United served Uyo heartbreak

Troost-Ekong picks Enyeama, battles with Messi and Ronaldo in ultimate 5-a-side team

Troost-Ekong picks Enyeama, battles with Messi and Ronaldo in ultimate 5-a-side team

Super Eagles stars prepare for Qatar despite missing out on World Cup ticket

Super Eagles stars prepare for Qatar despite missing out on World Cup ticket

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 1)

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo teams up with Marcus Rashford at premiere of biopic Rise

Giannis Antetokounmpo teams up with Marcus Rashford at premiere of biopic Rise

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos