Rivers United 2-0 Shooting Stars: The Garden City isn't for you to Shoot for the Stars

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was business as usual in the Garden City as NPFL leaders Rivers United put their visitors' Shooting Stars to the sword.

NPFL leaders Rivers United.

United made it four consecutive victories in the NPFL after a comfortable 2-0 win over the newly-promoted club from Ibadan.

Two first-half goals from Joseph Onoja sealed the win for Fatai Osho's Rivers United to extend their unbeaten run to six (6) matches.

With second-placed Plateau United, who later defeated Katsina United by a lone goal, hot on their chase at the top going into matchday 17, United knew only a win will be enough and made their intentions clear early enough at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Two goals on the opening 25 minutes of the encounter saw the Pride through to their 11th win of the campaign, which sees them remain at the top of the table on 38 points, just one above Plateau United in second.

The Pride were in control and easily saw off the Ibadan side, who did their best to come back into the game.

Ishaq Rafiu had a quiet day today (Facebook/Rivers United)
Ishaq Rafiu had a quiet day today (Facebook/Rivers United)

However, Rivers United, with their performance on the day, simply had a message for the historic 3SC side; the Garden City is not the place to Shoot for those Stars.

The result means Shooting Stars have now failed to win any of their last five matches, with three defeats and two draws.

For United, back-to-back clean sheets take their tally in the season to an incredible 10 clean sheets in 17 matches but things remain tight at the top.

Up next for the Pride, they are in Gombe next Sunday to take on Gombe United as the NPFL hits mid-season while Shooting Stars host Kano Pillars in Ibadan.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars were just too good and hot to handle for Sunshine Stars in Okene.

A goal from Oluwaseun Ogunribide and an Andy Okpe brace handed them a convincing 3-0 win as they returned to winning ways.

MFM lost 2-1 at home to Kwara United, while Enyimba continued their cold and hot form with a 2-0 defeat in Uyo to Dakkada.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

