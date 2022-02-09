Are you for us or against us? - Ferdinand tells Pogba to pick a side in contract stand-off

Pogba's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season but the 28-year-old is yet to reveal if he intends to renew his contract with the club or if he is going to leave.

The World Cup-winning midfielder was on target for the Red Devils on Tuesday night as Manchester United drew away at Burnley.

Ferdinand pushes Pogba to disclose his decision concerning his contract

Following Pogba's goal-scoring appearance at Turf Moor, Ferdinand told Vibe with Five that the France international needs to make public his stance on the lingering contract situation.

"I just think that in all of these situations you just want clarity. You want to know, as a fan, where your players stand, where their flag is being put," Ferdinand said.

"Are you on our side, are you in the middle, or are you thinking about going over there? Just give us a little bit of insight."

Raiola's comments make Pogba's contract more difficult

Ferdinand suggested that Mino Raiola's (Pogba's agent) handling and public comments about the contract situation might be complicating the matter with fans feeling bitter.

The former England international explained: "But at the same time I know from a player's point of view that it is very difficult.

"When an agent comes in and antagonises situations, that then leaves the fans, and that player, especially the fans, very bitter, but that uncertainty and that antagonising also makes the player look in a bad light.

"We don't know where Paul sits with what his agent has said. He may be of the mind that his agent is speaking and he can say what he wants. But at the end of the day, he may be saying: 'My situation will get sorted, I'm cool."