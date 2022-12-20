REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment

Haller, 28, signed for Dortmund in a €31 million deal from Ajax as a replacement for the Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland, but was diagnosed with testicular cancer after complaining of “not feeling well” during Dortmund’s training camp ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Light at the end of the tunnel for Haller

Following the diagnosis, Haller has undergone treatment, including two successful surgeries, and according to reports from the German newspaper Bild, he could be set for a return to training in the coming weeks.

It is believed that Haller will resume with strength and conditioning training ahead of the Bundesliga's resumption, progress to some ballwork, and finally train with the rest of the team as he sets his sights on a miraculous return to football after a harrowing diagnosis and experience.

Haller looking to repay the faith

Prior to signing for Dortmund, Haller had played for Auxerre, Utrecht, Frankfurt, West Ham, and Ajax, where he scored 47 goals in 66 games across two seasons, prompting BVB to make a move for him in the summer of 2022.