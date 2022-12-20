Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller is set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund following a battle against testicular cancer, which was discovered after he signed for BVB.
REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment
The 28-year-old striker has been out since July as he battled testicular cancer but could be in the running to make a return to fitness in the coming weeks
Recommended articles
Haller, 28, signed for Dortmund in a €31 million deal from Ajax as a replacement for the Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland, but was diagnosed with testicular cancer after complaining of “not feeling well” during Dortmund’s training camp ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Light at the end of the tunnel for Haller
Following the diagnosis, Haller has undergone treatment, including two successful surgeries, and according to reports from the German newspaper Bild, he could be set for a return to training in the coming weeks.
It is believed that Haller will resume with strength and conditioning training ahead of the Bundesliga's resumption, progress to some ballwork, and finally train with the rest of the team as he sets his sights on a miraculous return to football after a harrowing diagnosis and experience.
Haller looking to repay the faith
Prior to signing for Dortmund, Haller had played for Auxerre, Utrecht, Frankfurt, West Ham, and Ajax, where he scored 47 goals in 66 games across two seasons, prompting BVB to make a move for him in the summer of 2022.
With the worst hopefully behind him, Haller can now look forward to rejoining his new team and finally playing a competitive match for BVB, since at the time of his cancer diagnosis, Haller had not yet played in a league or cup fixture for them.
More from category
-
REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment
-
Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News
-
QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst