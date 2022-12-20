ADVERTISEMENT

REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment

Sports  >  Football

The 28-year-old striker has been out since July as he battled testicular cancer but could be in the running to make a return to fitness in the coming weeks

Sebastian Haller is hopeful that he can return to football soon (Pro Shots)
Sebastian Haller is hopeful that he can return to football soon (Pro Shots)

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller is set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund following a battle against testicular cancer, which was discovered after he signed for BVB.

Haller, 28, signed for Dortmund in a €31 million deal from Ajax as a replacement for the Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland, but was diagnosed with testicular cancer after complaining of “not feeling well” during Dortmund’s training camp ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Following the diagnosis, Haller has undergone treatment, including two successful surgeries, and according to reports from the German newspaper Bild, he could be set for a return to training in the coming weeks.

It is believed that Haller will resume with strength and conditioning training ahead of the Bundesliga's resumption, progress to some ballwork, and finally train with the rest of the team as he sets his sights on a miraculous return to football after a harrowing diagnosis and experience.

Prior to signing for Dortmund, Haller had played for Auxerre, Utrecht, Frankfurt, West Ham, and Ajax, where he scored 47 goals in 66 games across two seasons, prompting BVB to make a move for him in the summer of 2022.

With the worst hopefully behind him, Haller can now look forward to rejoining his new team and finally playing a competitive match for BVB, since at the time of his cancer diagnosis, Haller had not yet played in a league or cup fixture for them.

