During the game between Mainz and Augsburg, referee Matthias Jollenbeck halted the match in the 65th minute to allow Moussa Niakhate to hydrate himself.
Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast
For the first time in Bundesliga history, a game was paused to allow a player to break his Ramadan fast.
Ramadan is an Islamic period of fasting, prayer and reflection that usually begins at the start of April.
The referee’s act of kindness marked the first time that a game in the German topflight has been stopped to allow a player to break his fast.
Mainz defender Niakhate took advantage of the opportunity to drink fluids on board from two bottles during the short break in play.
The 26-year-old applauded referee Jollenbeck afterwards for his gesture, before going ahead to exchange a handshake with the match official.
Meanwhile, the director of communications for the German Referee Committee, Lutz Michael Frohlich, says referees are free to stop play to allow players to break their fast.
He noted that although there is no general instruction, if any player requests to have a drink during play, he should be allowed.
“There is no general instruction in this regard, but of course we support our referees allowing such drinking breaks during Ramadan at the request of the players,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
The gesture by referee Jollenbeck opened the door for more referees allowing players to break their fast during games.
During Sunday’s Bundesliga game betweenRB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, referee Bastian Dankert allowed Mohamed Siamakan a few minutes to hydrate.
More from category
-
'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure
-
Time’s Up! Fernandinho set to end 9-year romance with Manchester City
-
Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast