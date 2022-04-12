Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

For the first time in Bundesliga history, a game was paused to allow a player to break his Ramadan fast.

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast
Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

During the game between Mainz and Augsburg, referee Matthias Jollenbeck halted the match in the 65th minute to allow Moussa Niakhate to hydrate himself.

Recommended articles

Ramadan is an Islamic period of fasting, prayer and reflection that usually begins at the start of April.

The referee’s act of kindness marked the first time that a game in the German topflight has been stopped to allow a player to break his fast.

Mainz defender Niakhate took advantage of the opportunity to drink fluids on board from two bottles during the short break in play.

The 26-year-old applauded referee Jollenbeck afterwards for his gesture, before going ahead to exchange a handshake with the match official.

Meanwhile, the director of communications for the German Referee Committee​, Lutz Michael Frohlich, says referees are free to stop play to allow players to break their fast.

He noted that although there is no general instruction, if any player requests to have a drink during play, he should be allowed.

“There is no general instruction in this regard, but of course we support our referees allowing such drinking breaks during Ramadan at the request of the players,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The gesture by referee Jollenbeck opened the door for more referees allowing players to break their fast during games.

During Sunday’s Bundesliga game betweenRB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, referee Bastian Dankert allowed Mohamed Siamakan a few minutes to hydrate.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Amaju Pinnick is yet to recover from the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure

  • Time’s Up! Fernandinho set to end 9-year romance with Manchester City

  • Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

    Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Recommended articles

3 Basketball rules that would shock a football fan watching the NBA Playoffs

3 Basketball rules that would shock a football fan watching the NBA Playoffs

'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure

'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure

Didier Drogba approved to run for Ivory Coast's Football President

Didier Drogba approved to run for Ivory Coast's Football President

Time’s Up! Fernandinho set to end 9-year romance with Manchester City

Time’s Up! Fernandinho set to end 9-year romance with Manchester City

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

5 players that can lead Nigeria to AFCON 2023 glory

5 players that can lead Nigeria to AFCON 2023 glory

Trending

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Daniel Amokachi
COMMENT

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

(IMAGO/sportphoto24)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name
AWCON

'Shakara' joins Super Falcons camp, players enjoy ferry ride and train at the University of Victoria pitch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for a rematch against Canada in Victoria City
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Daniel Amokachi

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi wins Everton award

Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United
UCL

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Heineken's UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour with Seedorf set to hit Lagos and Abuja this April