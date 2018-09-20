Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers

UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers

Real Madrid will face their regular opponents in the UEFA Champions League Roma on Wednesday and these are the interesting stats between them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers play

Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers

Real Madrid is taking on Roma for the 11th time in European club competitions.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

UEFA Champions League 2015/16, Round of 16

08.03.2016                           Real Madrid        2:0          Roma                   

UEFA Champions League 2015/16, Round of 16

17.02.2016                           Roma    0:2          Real Madrid                       

UEFA Champions League 2007/08, 1/8 finals

  05.03.2008                         Real Madrid        1:2          Roma                   

UEFA Champions League 2007/08, 1/8 finals

19.02.2008                           Roma    2:1          Real Madrid  

READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers                   

UEFA Champions League 2004/05, Group B

  08.12.2004                         Roma    0:3          Real Madrid                       

UEFA Champions League 2004/05, Group B

28.09.2004                           Real Madrid        4:2          Roma                   

UEFA Champions League 2002/03, Group stage 1, group C

30.10.2002                           Real Madrid        0:1          Roma                   

 UEFA Champions League 2002/03, Group stage 1, group C

 17.09.2002                          Roma    0:3          Real Madrid                       

UEFA Champions League 2001/02, Group stage 1, group A

24.10.2001                           Real Madrid        1:1          Roma                   

UEFA Champions League 2001/02, Group stage 1, group A

11.09.2001                           Roma    1:2          Real Madrid

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Neymar to blame, Twitter reactions to...bullet
3 UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins recordbullet

Football

Video Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut
European Football 5 African players who can win this year's Champions League
EA Sports Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19
Tottenham's Dele Alli could return from injury at Brighton
Football Pochettino won't rush Alli back despite Spurs slump
X
Advertisement