Real Madrid vs PSG: Predicted lineup, key stats and head-to-head

AFP

However, with no away goals anymore, UEFA has since cancelled that rule, there is all to play for when these two familiar foes take to the Bernabeu pitch later on Wednesday night.

Pulse Sports Nigeria has listed some important things you need to know ahead of that game, from the predicted lineup to some interesting stats that make the game a potentially pulsating and entertaining encounter.

Also, you get to find out some players who will be making a return to the Bernabeu, which used to be their home a couple of years ago.

Let’s dig straight into it already

Predicted Lineup

There was an injury scare for PSG earlier this week with Mbappe reportedly a major doubt after he picked up a knock in training during the week.

But it seems the 23-year-old will be available as he was spotted training with the rest of the team in Madrid, alongside his teammate, Neymar, who has declared himself fit.

Imago

For the host, Real Madrid, they do have some injury concerns as well, with Toni Kroos and Casemiro serious doubts for Los Blancos ahead of the important clash.

Kroos has returned to training but it remains to be seen if the German will start for the home side after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that he's not ''100% fit.''

AFP

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Nacho; Modrić, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

PSG Predicted XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Verratti, Danilo; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Key Stats

Real Madrid and Paris are no strangers to each other with the game tonight set to be the 12th meeting between the two giants.

In terms of head-to-head, both have four wins each from the previous 11 matches, PSG have scored 15 goals compared to 13 for Real. So, forget what happened in the first leg, this particular fixture usually produces goals.

AFP

PSG are unbeaten in the last two matches between the two. two (2) wins and a draw. But the French side has lost three (3) of their last five (5) matches at the Bernabeu. In fact, the last time PSG won at the venue for tonight's game was back in 1994, when African legend, George Weah, was still very active and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Four (4) PSG players return home

When Paris take to the Bernabeu pitch at 9 pm, four (4) players will be playing at the ground they used to call 'home'.

AFP

Former captain, Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria, Achraf Hakimi, and goalkeeper, Keylor Navas will all be looking to show the home fans exactly what they are missing by helping PSG knockout the Merengues.

How to follow the game